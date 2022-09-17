 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til

Here is the local college football schedule for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

  • 0

Football

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Football

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts