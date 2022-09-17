Here is the local college football schedule for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 . The Times Football Times file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Football Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.Saint Mary-of-the-Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m. FootballValparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LIVE: Week 5 prep football scoreboard Check back througout the evening for updates. Region football game suspended after threat of violence The District 215 rivalry football game between host TF South and TF North was suspended at halftime on Friday after police said they were alerted to a threat of violence. Crown Point pulls off overtime upset win over No. 4 Chesterton It was an upset few expected, including most of those wearing red and white in the bleachers. Football roundup: LC, Hammond Central, Hanover among winners Check out highlights from Friday's action. John Peters is quickly becoming one of Merrillville's best offensive threats As a sophomore for Merrillville, John Peters is surrounded by other stars. According to head coach Brad Seiss, what Peters brings to the table makes the Pirates' offense dynamic. Calumet's Andrew Marcum and his gunslinger mentality have the Warriors off to a hot start A year removed from a run-heavy approach, Calumet and Andrew Marcum have thrown their way to an undefeated start. Check out the Region's high school football statistical leaders through Week 4 Through four weeks of games, here's how the best players in the Region are stacking up statistically. Dana Evans proved she belongs in 2022 and she wants more in 2023 Gary native Dana Evans showed flashes of the type of player she can be during her second season in the WNBA. She wants to earn a bigger role next year. Lake Central earns first sectional since 2018 with a team win Lake Central won seven straight sectionals between 2012 and 2018 and five consecutive from 2005 to 2009. Sox manager Tony La Russa has pacemaker; return date uncertain La Russa is uncertain when he will be in uniform again and back in the dugout. Watch Now: Related Video Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery