Here's how area football and soccer teams fare in statewide preseason rankings

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Center Grove (15);0-0;346
2. Indpls Cathedral (2);0-0;272
3. Carmel;0-0;264
4. Westfield (1);0-0;234
5. Brownsburg;0-0;218
6. Warren Central;0-0;148
7. Indpls Ben Davis;0-0;140
8. Hamilton Southeastern;0-0;122
9. Lawrence North;0-0;68
People are also reading…
10. Carroll (Fort Wayne);0-0;56
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 28. Warsaw 24. Fishers 14. Elkhart 14. Lawrence Central 14. Lafayette Jeff 10. Penn 6. Avon 2.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. MERRILLVILLE (12);0-0;318
2. Decatur Central (4);0-0;306
3. MICHIGAN CITY (1) 0-0 236
4. VALPARAISO (1);0-0;198
5. Ft. Wayne Snider;0-0;194
6. Whiteland;0-0;158
7. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;0-0;138
8. Mishawaka;0-0;116
9. Lafayette Harrison;0-0;96
10. Castle;0-0;46
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 44. Concord 42. Bloomington North 30. CHESTERTON 28. New Albany 28. Plainfield 2.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (10);0-0;332
2. Indpls Roncalli (5);0-0;318
3. New Palestine (2);0-0;232
4. Indpls Brebeuf (1);0-0;194
5. Mooresville;0-0;184
6. E. Central (1);0-0;172
7. Ev. Memorial;0-0;158
8. Jasper;0-0;92
9. Leo;0-0;84
10. HOBART;0-0;76
Others receiving votes: New Prairie 58. Kokomo 52. Northridge 48. NorthWood 38. E. Noble 18. Northview 10. Martinsville 8. Connersville 8. Lebanon 2. Logansport 2. Lowell 2. S. Bend St. Joseph's 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Indpls Chatard (14);0-0;330
2. W. Lafayette (2);0-0;302
3. Gibson Southern (2);0-0;268
4. Mishawaka Marian - 0-0 188
5. Tri-West;0-0;186
6. Lawrenceburg ;0-0;170
7. Danville;0-0;148
8. Western Boone;0-0;78
9. Norwell;0-0;56
10. Guerin Catholic;0-0;42
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 38. Delta 28. Owen Valley 26. Jimtown 24. Heritage Hills 22. HANOVER CENTRAL 20. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20. Twin Lakes 14. Oak Hill 10. Southridge 6. Charlestown 4.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. ANDREAN (15);0-0;336
2. Ev. Mater Dei (1);0-0;300
3. Eastbrook ;0-0;232
4. Ft. Wayne Luers (1);0-0;184
5. Linton;0-0;180
6. Lafayette Catholic;0-0;168
7. Eastside;0-0;134
8. Indpls Scecina;0-0;122
9. Heritage Christian;0-0;88
10. Triton Central;0-0;76
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 56. LaVille 40. Tipton 32. Alexandria 20. Eastern (Greentown) 6. N. Posey 4. Cass 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Indpls Lutheran (16);0-0;338
2. Adams Central (1);0-0;292
3. S. Adams;0-0;210
4. Covenant Christian (Indpls);0-0;180
5. N. Judson;0-0;148
6. Monroe Central;0-0;138
7. Indpls Park Tudor;0-0;112
8. S. Putnam;0-0;66
9. Tri;0-0;62
(tie) N. Decatur;0-0;62
Others receiving votes: Parke Heritage 54. Sheridan 48. Winamac 44. Springs Valley 36. Pioneer 24. Carroll (Flora) 22. Southwood 14. Triton 12. N. Central (Farmersburg) 6. N. Daviess 2.
Boys Soccer
ISCA pre-season rankings
(Aug. 15)
3A – 1. Fishers, 2. Zionsville, 3. Carmel, 4. Chesterton, 5. Noblesville, 6. Valparaiso, 7. Castle, 8. Hamilton SE, 9. Penn, 10. Lake Central, 11. Elkhart, 12. Center Grove, 13. Westfield, 14. Columbus North, 15. Munster, 16. Perry Meridian, 17. Goshen, 18. Warsaw, 19. Plainfield, 20. Northridge.
2A – 1. Brebeuf Jesuit, 2. Evansville Memorial, 3. West Lafayette, 4. Canterbury, 5. Guerin Catholic, 6. Concordia Lutheran, 7. Bishop Dwenger, 8. Mishawaka Marian, 9. Culver Academies, 10. Speedway, 11. South Bend St. Joseph, 12. Bremen, 13. Washington Community, 14. Heritage Hills, 15. Lawrenceburg, 16. Gibson Southern, 17. Yorktown, 18. Heritage Christian, 19. Northwestern, 20. Tri-West.
1A – 1. Park Tudor, 2. University, 3. Westview, 4. Kouts, 5. North White, 6. Faith Christian, 7. South Knox, 8. Forest Park, 9. Covenant Christian (Indpls.), 10. Southwestern (Shelby), 11. Jac-Cen-Del, 12. Lutheran (Indpls.), 13. Carroll (Flora), 14. South Ripley, 15. Bethany Christian, 16. Providence Cristo Rey, 17. Northeast Dubois, 18. Switzerland County, 19. Argos, 20. Trinity.
Girls Soccer
ISCA pre-season rankings
(Aug. 15)
3A — 1. Homestead, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Noblesville, 4. Carmel, 5. South Bend Saint Joseph, 6. Castle, 7. Center Grove, 8. Zionsville, 9. Cathedral, 10. Evansville Reitz, 11. Chesterton, 12. North Central, 13. Bloomington South, 14. Penn, 15. East Central, 16. Columbus North, 17. Fishers, 18. Valparaiso, 19. Brownsburg, 20. Crown Point.
2A — 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Bishop Chatard, 3. Guerin Catholic, 4. Mishawaka Marian, 5. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6. Leo, 7. Mater Dei, 8. Tri-West, 9. West Lafayette, 10. Hanover Central, 11. Hamilton Heights, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. Silver Creek, 14. Jasper, 15. South Dearborn, 16. Bellmont, 17. Western, 18. Batesville, 19. Lawrenceburg, 20. Gibson Southern.
1A — 1. Heritage Christian, 2. Evansville Christian, 3. Mater Dei, 4. Andrean, 5. Argos, 6. Providence, 7. Westview, 8. Forest Park, 9. Faith Christian, 10. Tipton, 11. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 12. Northeast Dubois, 13. Cascade, 14. Oldenburg, 15. Switzerland County, 16. Speedway, 17. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), 18. Boone Grove, 19. Lakewood Park Christian, 20. Southmont.