Here's how area football, soccer and tennis teams fare in statewide rankings

Football
Associated Press rankings
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
;Rank School FPV;Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Center Grove (14);3-0;298;1
2. MERRILLVILLE (1);3-0;254;3
3. Westfield 2-1;184;T5
4. Carmel 2-1;174;2
5. Brownsburg 2-1;172;T5
6. Hamilton Southeastern 3-0;156;7
7. Warren Central 2-1;108;8
8. Indpls Ben Davis 2-1;66;9
9. Homestead 2-1;62;4
(tie) Lawrence North 2-0;62;10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 56. CHESTERTON 36. Elkhart 16. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.
5A
;Rank School FPV;Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (15);3-0;300;1
2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 3-0;230;3
3. VALPARAISO 3-0;228;4
4. Mishawaka 3-0;184;5
5. Zionsville 2-1;164;2
6. Bloomington South 3-0;162;7
7. Decatur Central 2-1;122;8
8. Bloomington North 3-0;94;T10
9. Whiteland 2-1;52;6
(tie) Ft. Wayne Snider 2-1;52;T10
Others receiving votes: Kokomo 18. MICHIGAN CITY 18. Lafayette Harrison 16. Castle 4. Concord 2. Ev. North 2. New Palestine 2.
4A
;Rank School FPV;Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Roncalli (14);3-0;298;1
2. Mooresville (1);3-0;262;2
3. Leo 3-0;222;4
4. Jasper 3-0 178 5
5. E. Central 2-1;142;3
6. E. Noble 3-0;130;6
7. Northridge 3-0;104;8
8. New Prairie 3-0;96;9
9. Indpls Chatard 0-3;58;7
10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2-1;52;10
Others receiving votes: Pendleton Hts. 26. Delta 24. Northview 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Culver Academy 8. Logansport 8. Martinsville 8. HOBART 4.
3A
;Rank School FPV;Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Gibson Southern (8);3-0;286;1
2. Indpls Brebeuf (6);3-0;276;2
3. W. Lafayette (1);3-0;244;3
4. Tri-West 3-0;188;5
5. Danville 2-1;182;4
6. Lawrenceburg 2-1;116;6
7. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 3-0;92;NR
8. Western Boone 2-1;78;9
9. Franklin Co. 3-0;40;NR
10. Brownstown 3-0;32;NR
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 28. Norwell 22. Guerin Catholic 22. Owen Valley 16. CALUMET 10. Mishawaka Marian 8. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Oak Hill 4.
2A
;Rank School FPV;Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14);3-0;294;1
2. Ev. Mater Dei (1);3-0;252;2
3. Eastbrook 3-0;244;3
4. Heritage Christian 3-0;168;6
5. Tipton 3-0;162;5
6. Eastside 3-0;130;7
7. Linton 3-0;104;10
8. ANDREAN 1-2;90;4
9. Speedway 3-0;70;NR
10. Lafayette Catholic 2-1;38;NR
Others receiving votes: Lapel 26. N. Posey 26. Indpls Scecina 20. Rensselaer 12. Triton Central 8. Southmont 6.
A
;Rank School FPV;Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. S. Adams (9) 3-0;284;1
2. Indpls Lutheran (5) 3-0;270;2
3. Adams Central (1) 2-1;226;5
4. Monroe Central 3-0;200;4
5. Winamac 3-0;186;6
6. Covenant Christian 2-1;112;7
7. Parke Heritage 2-1;110;3
8. N. Judson 3-0;78;10
9. Southwood 2-1;76;9
10. W. Washington 1-0;50;8
Others receiving votes: Springs Valley 34. S. Putnam 12. Triton 6. Churubusco 6.
Boys Soccer
ISCA rankings (Sept. 6)
3A
1. Noblesville, 2. Fishers, 3. CHESTERTON, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Evansville Memorial, 6. Castle, 7. Elkhart, 8. Penn, 9. Northridge, 10. VALPARAISO, 11. Carmel, 12. Plainfield, 13. Lawrence North, 14. LAKE CENTRAL, 15. MUNSTER, 16. Zionsville, 17. Westfield, 18. Columbus North, 19. Warsaw, 20. Fort Wayne Carroll.
2A
1. Canterbury, 2. Guerin Catholic, 3. Concordia Lutheran, 4. West Lafayette, 5. Mishawaka Marian, 6. Gibson Southern, 7. Fort Wayne Dwenger, 8. Heritage Hills, 9. Speedway, 10. South Bend St. Joseph, 11. Culver Academies, 12. Tri-West, 13. Lawrenceburg, 14. Yorktown, 15. NorthWood, 16. Oak Hill, 17. Washington Community, 18. Northwestern, 19. Batesville, 20. Greencastle.
1A
1. Park Tudor, 2. Heritage Christian (Indpls.), 3. University, 4. Providence, 5. South Knox, 6. North White, 7. Cascade, 8. KOUTS, 9. Jac-Cen-Del, 10. Lutheran (Indpls.), 11. Southwestern (Shelbyville), 12. Northeast Dubois, 13. Forest Park, 14. Covenant Christian (Indpls.), 15. Faith Christian, 16. North Putnam, 17. Carroll (Flora), 18. ILLIANA CHRISTIAN, 19. Oldenburg, 20. Tell City.
Girls Soccer
ISCA rankings (Sept. 7)
3A
1. Noblesville, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Carmel, 4. Homestead, 5. Bloomington South, 6. Columbus North, 7. Orth Central, 8. Zionsville, 9. South Bend St. Joseph, 10. Center Grove, 11. Penn, 12. CHESTERTON, 13. Castle, 14. Evansville Reitz, 15. Fishers, 16. Plainfield, 17. Mt. Vernon, 18. CROWN POINT, 19. East Central, 20. Guerin Catholic.
2A
1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Chatard, 3. Cathedral, 4. Brebeuf, 5. Mishawaka Marian, 6. Evansville Mater Dei, 7. Park Tudor, 8. Hamilton Heights, 9. Tri-West, 10. Lawrenceburg, 11. Silver Creek, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. Lafayette Central Catholic, 14. Culver Academies, 15. WHEELER, 16. West Lafayette, 17. Leo, 18. Plymouth, 19. Batesville, 20. South Dearborn.
1A
1. Forest Park, 2. Evansville Christian, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 5. Argos, 6. Providence, 7.Speedway, 8. BOONE GROVE, 9. Tipton, 10. ANDREAN, 11. Northeast Dubois, 12. COVENANT CHRISTIAN (DEMOTTE), 13. Faith Christian, 14. Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 15. Monrovia, 16. Oldenburg, 17. Southmont, 18. Switzerland County, 19. Lakewood Park Christian, 20. Scecina.
Boys Tennis
State Top 30 rankings (Sept. 6)
(Third Poll)
1. Carmel, 2. Columbus North, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Lafayette Harrison, 5. North Central, 6. West Lafayette, 7. Fishers, 8. MUNSTER, 9. Zionsville, 10. South Bend St. Joseph, 11. Jasper, 12. Fort Wayne Carroll, 13. Center Grove, 14. Park Tudor, T15. Brownsburg, T15. Westview, 17. Culver Academies, 18. Cathedral, 19. Homestead, 20. Floyd Central, 21. Brebeuf, 22. Avon, 23. Guerin Catholic, 24. Mississinewa, 25. Bloomington North, 26. Goshen, T27. Noblesville, T27. Delta, T29. Bremen, T29. CHESTERTON.