Here's how area football, soccer and tennis teams fare in statewide rankings

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
1. Center Grove (14);4-0;298;1
2. MERRILLVILLE (1);4-0;228;2
(tie) Westfield;3-1;228;3
4. Carmel;3-1;184;4
5. Brownsburg;3-1;168;5
6. Hamilton Southeastern;4-0;164;6
7. Warren Central;3-1;122;7
8. Lawrence North;3-0;80;T9
9. Homestead;3-1;56;T9
10. Indpls. Ben Davis;2-2;52;8
(tie) CHESTERTON;4-0;52;NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 10. Warsaw 8.
5A
1. Indpls. Cathedral;(15);4-0;300;1
2. VALPARAISO;4-0;262;3
3. Bloomington South;4-0;222;6
4. Decatur Central;3-1;192;7
5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;3-1;156;2
6. Mishawaka;3-1;124;4
7. Zionsville;2-2;84;5
8. Kokomo;4-0;82;NR
9. Ft. Wayne Snider;3-1;70;T9
10. Lafayette Harrison;3-1;68;NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 50. Castle 24. Concord 14. MICHIGAN CITY 2.
4A
1. Indpls. Roncalli (14);4-0;298;1
2. Mooresville (1);4-0;264;2
3. Leo;4-0;220;3
4. Jasper;4-0;186;4
5. E. Central;3-1;158;5
6. E. Noble;3-0;140;6
7. Northridge;4-0;130;7
8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);3-1;102;10
9. Northview;3-0;42;NR
10. Indpls. Chatard;0-4;36;9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Logansport 16. New Prairie 12. HOBART 8. Pendleton Hts. 4.
3A
1. Indpls. Brebeuf (13);4-0;296;2
2. W. Lafayette (2);4-0;268;3
3. Tri-West;4-0;210;4
4. Gibson Southern;3-1;196;1
5. Danville;3-1;176;5
6. Mt. Vernon (Posey);4-0;136;7
7. Lawrenceburg;3-1;114;6
8. Brownstown;4-0;90;10
9. Tippecanoe Valley;4-0;54;NR
10. Owen Valley;4-0;42;NR
Others receiving votes: Norwell 14. Mishawaka Marian 14. Western Boone 12. Heritage Hills 8. Yorktown 6. Calumet 6. Franklin Co. 6. Hamilton Hts. 2.
2A
1. Ft. Wayne Luers (14);4-0;294;1
2. Eastbrook;4-0;260;3
3. Heritage Christian;4-0;196;4
4. Tipton;4-0;178;5
5. Eastside;4-0;160;6
6. Ev. Mater Dei (1);3-1;144;2
7. Linton;4-0;120;7
8. Speedway;4-0;104;9
9. ANDREAN;2-2;90;8
10. N. Posey;4-0;46;NR
Others receiving votes: Southmont 18. Indpls Scecina 16. Lafayette Catholic 12. Rensselaer 10. Lapel 2.
1A
1. S. Adams (8);4-0;280;1
2. Indpls .Lutheran (6);4-0;268;2
3. Adams Central (1);3-1;224;3
4. Monroe Central;4-0;210;4
5. Winamac;3-0;188;5
6. Covenant Christian;3-1;114;6
7. N. Judson;4-0;112;8
(tie) Parke Heritage;3-1;112;7
9. Springs Valley;4-0;92;NR
10. S. Putnam;3-1;34;NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll (Flora) 12. Churubusco 2. Covington 2.
Boys Soccer
ISCA rankings (Sept. 13)
3A
1. Fishers, 2. Noblesville, 3. CHESTERTON, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Castle, 6. Elkhart, 7. Penn, 8. Evansville Memorial, 9. VALPARAISO, 10. Northridge, 11. Carmel, 12. Zionsville, 13. LAKE CENTRAL, 14. MUNSTER, 15. Plainfield, 16. Lawrence North, 17. Warsaw, 18. Perry Meridian, 19. Center Grove, 20. Westfield.
2A
1. Guerin Catholic, 2. West Lafayette, 3. Canterbury, 4. Mishawaka Marian, 5. Concordia Lutheran, 6. Fort Wayne Dwenger, 7. Gibson Southern, 8. Heritage Hills, 9. Speedway, 10. Culver Academies, 11. Tri-West, 12. South Bend St. Joseph, 13. Yorktown, 14. Lawrenceburg, 15. Oak Hill, 16. Batesville, 17. Washington Community, 18. Greencastle, 19. Northwestern, 20. Crawfordsville.
1A
1. Park Tudor, 2. Providence, 3. University, 4. North White, 5. South Knox, 6. KOUTS, 7. Heritage Christian (Indpls.), 8. Southwestern (Indpls.), 9. Lutheran (Indpls.), 10. Cascade, 11. Northeast Dubois, 12. Jac-Cen-Del, 13. Faith Christian, 14. Forest Park, 15. ILLIANA CHRISTIAN, 16. South Ripley, 17. Westview, 18. Carroll (Flora), 19. Covenant Christian (Indpls.), 20. North Putnam.
Girls
ISCA rankings (Sept. 13)
3A
1. Noblesville, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Carmel, 4. Homestead, 5. Bloomington South, 6. North Central, 7. South Bend Saint Joseph, 8. Columbus North, 9. Zionsville, 10. Center Grove, 11. Penn, 12. Castle, 13. Evansville Reitz, 14. Fishers, 15. Plainfield, 16. CHESTERTON, 17. Mt. Vernon, 18. CROWN POINT, 19. East Central, 20. Guerin Catholic.
2A
1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Chatard, 3. Cathedral, 4. Mishawaka Marian, 5. Park Tudor, 6. Brebeuf, 7. Mater Dei, 8. Hamilton Heights, 9. Tri-West, 10. Lawrenceburg, 11. Heritage Hills, 12. Silver Creek, 13. Leo, 14. Lafayette Central Catholic, 15. Culver Academies, 16. West Lafayette, 17. Batesville, 18. Plymouth, 19. South Dearborn, 20. WHEELER.
1A
1. Forest Park, 2. Evansville Christian, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Canterbury, 5. Argos, 6. Speedway, 9. COVENANT CHRISTIAN (DeMotte), 10. Faith Christian, 11. Oldenburg, 12. BOONE GROVE, 13. Tipton, 14. ANDREAN, 15. Cascade, 16. Westview, 17. Switzerland County, 18. Lakewood Park Christian, 19. Laville, 20. Fort Wayne Blackhawk.
Boys Tennis
State Top 30 rankings (Sept. 13)
(Fourth poll)
1. Carmel, 2. Columbus North, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. West Lafayette Harrison, 5. North Central, 6. West Lafayette, 7. Fishers, 8. Zionsville, 9. Jasper, 10. MUNSTER, 11 Center Grove, 12. Fort Wayne Carroll, 13. South Bend St. Joseph, 14. Park Tudor, 15. Avon, 16. Westview, 17. Brownsburg, 18. Homestead, 19. Culver Academies, 20. Floyd Central, 21. Cathedral, 22. Guerin Catholic, 23. Brebeuf, 24. Mississinewa, 25. Goshen, 26. Whiteland, 27. Bremen, 28. Westfield, 29. Noblesville, 30. Delta.