Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 1

Andrean at Merrillville football

Andrean's Charlie Sollars, right, watches Merrillville's Jaylen Thomas as he takes an interception for a touchdown on Friday in Merrillville.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP

1. Center Grove (17);1-0;376

2. Indpls Cathedral (2);1-0;342

3. Brownsburg;1-0;286

4. Carmel;0-1;204

5. Hamilton Southeastern;1-0;194

6. Warren Central;0-1;108

7. Lawrence North;1-0;106

8. Westfield;0-1;84

9. Indpls Ben Davis;0-1;82

10. Carroll (Fort Wayne);1-0;78

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 68. Zionsville 48. Fishers 46. Penn 28. Elkhart 20. CROWN POINT 14. Noblesville 4. Avon 2.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP

1. MERRILLVILLE (16);1-0;356

2. Decatur Central (1);1-0;320

3. Whiteland;1-0;236

4. Ft. Wayne Snider;1-0;216

5. Mishawaka (1);1-0;204

6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;1-0;174

7. Castle;1-0;104

8. MICHIGAN CITY;0-1;100

9. CHESTERTON;1-0;92

10. Bloomington South;1-0;88

Others receiving votes: VALPARAISO 50. Lafayette Harrison 18. Franklin 8. Ft. Wayne North 6. Ev. North 6. Plainfield 2.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP

1. New Palestine (3);1-0;328

2. Indpls Roncalli (14);1-0;316

3. Mooresville;1-0;236

4. E. Central;1-0;216

5. Jasper (1);1-0;194

6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);0-1;182

7. New Prairie;1-0;120

8. Indpls Brebeuf;0-1;118

9. Kokomo;1-0;86

10. NorthWood;1-0;62

Others receiving votes: Northridge 54. Ev. Memorial 22. E. Noble 18. HOBART 8. Northview 8. Martinsville 6. Logansport 2. Ev. Reitz 2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 2.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP

1. Indpls Chatard (17);1-0;358

2. W. Lafayette (1);1-0;322

3. Gibson Southern;1-0;280

4. Tri-West;1-0;246

5. Western Boone;1-0;152

6. Norwell;1-0;132

7. Guerin Catholic;1-0;104

8. Heritage Hills;1-0;72

9. Mishawaka Marian;0-1;56

10. Delta;1-0;44

Others receiving votes: HANOVER CENTRAL 40. Lawrenceburg 40. Tippecanoe Valley 38. Owen Valley 26. Danville 16. Speedway 14. Charlestown 10. Rensselaer 10. Oak Hill 10. Centerville 8. Glenn 2.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP

1. Ev. Mater Dei (14);1-0;334

2. Eastbrook (1);1-0;286

3. ANDREAN (3);0-1;258

4. Linton;1-0;242

5. Lafayette Catholic;1-0;204

6. Eastside;1-0;178

7. Indpls Scecina;1-0;136

8. Heritage Christian;1-0;118

9. Triton Central;1-0;68

10. Ft. Wayne Luers;0-1;66

Others receiving votes: Brownstown 64. LaVille 16. N. Posey 6. Eastern Hancock 4.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP

1. Indpls Lutheran (13);1-0;314

2. Adams Central (3);1-0;288

3. S. Adams;1-0;248

4. N. Judson;1-0;196

5. Monroe Central;1-0;172

6. Indpls Park Tudor;1-0;150

7. S. Putnam;1-0;132

8. Tri;1-0;74

9. N. Decatur;1-0;60

10. Springs Valley;1-0;36

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian (Indpls) 28. Triton 26. Carroll (Flora) 22. Sheridan 14.

