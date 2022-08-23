Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 1

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Center Grove (17);1-0;376
2. Indpls Cathedral (2);1-0;342
3. Brownsburg;1-0;286
4. Carmel;0-1;204
5. Hamilton Southeastern;1-0;194
6. Warren Central;0-1;108
7. Lawrence North;1-0;106
8. Westfield;0-1;84
People are also reading…
9. Indpls Ben Davis;0-1;82
10. Carroll (Fort Wayne);1-0;78
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 68. Zionsville 48. Fishers 46. Penn 28. Elkhart 20. CROWN POINT 14. Noblesville 4. Avon 2.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. MERRILLVILLE (16);1-0;356
2. Decatur Central (1);1-0;320
3. Whiteland;1-0;236
4. Ft. Wayne Snider;1-0;216
5. Mishawaka (1);1-0;204
6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;1-0;174
7. Castle;1-0;104
8. MICHIGAN CITY;0-1;100
9. CHESTERTON;1-0;92
10. Bloomington South;1-0;88
Others receiving votes: VALPARAISO 50. Lafayette Harrison 18. Franklin 8. Ft. Wayne North 6. Ev. North 6. Plainfield 2.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. New Palestine (3);1-0;328
2. Indpls Roncalli (14);1-0;316
3. Mooresville;1-0;236
4. E. Central;1-0;216
5. Jasper (1);1-0;194
6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);0-1;182
7. New Prairie;1-0;120
8. Indpls Brebeuf;0-1;118
9. Kokomo;1-0;86
10. NorthWood;1-0;62
Others receiving votes: Northridge 54. Ev. Memorial 22. E. Noble 18. HOBART 8. Northview 8. Martinsville 6. Logansport 2. Ev. Reitz 2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Indpls Chatard (17);1-0;358
2. W. Lafayette (1);1-0;322
3. Gibson Southern;1-0;280
4. Tri-West;1-0;246
5. Western Boone;1-0;152
6. Norwell;1-0;132
7. Guerin Catholic;1-0;104
8. Heritage Hills;1-0;72
9. Mishawaka Marian;0-1;56
10. Delta;1-0;44
Others receiving votes: HANOVER CENTRAL 40. Lawrenceburg 40. Tippecanoe Valley 38. Owen Valley 26. Danville 16. Speedway 14. Charlestown 10. Rensselaer 10. Oak Hill 10. Centerville 8. Glenn 2.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Ev. Mater Dei (14);1-0;334
2. Eastbrook (1);1-0;286
3. ANDREAN (3);0-1;258
4. Linton;1-0;242
5. Lafayette Catholic;1-0;204
6. Eastside;1-0;178
7. Indpls Scecina;1-0;136
8. Heritage Christian;1-0;118
9. Triton Central;1-0;68
10. Ft. Wayne Luers;0-1;66
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 64. LaVille 16. N. Posey 6. Eastern Hancock 4.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP
1. Indpls Lutheran (13);1-0;314
2. Adams Central (3);1-0;288
3. S. Adams;1-0;248
4. N. Judson;1-0;196
5. Monroe Central;1-0;172
6. Indpls Park Tudor;1-0;150
7. S. Putnam;1-0;132
8. Tri;1-0;74
9. N. Decatur;1-0;60
10. Springs Valley;1-0;36
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian (Indpls) 28. Triton 26. Carroll (Flora) 22. Sheridan 14.