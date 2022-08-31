 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 2

Crown Point at Andrean football

Crown Point's Elijah Tiawhan gets the handoff from JJ Johnson on Friday.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Center Grove (17);2-0;358;1

2. Brownsburg (1);2-0;326;3

3. Indpls Cathedral;1-1;246;2

4. Hamilton Southeastern;2-0;226;5

5. Warren Central;1-1;156;6

6. Indpls Ben Davis;1-1;136;9

7. Carmel;0-2;114;4

(tie) Westfield;1-1;114;8

9. Carroll (Fort Wayne);2-0;84

10. Penn;2-0;48;NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 44. Warsaw 40. Fishers 36. Elkhart 22. CROWN POINT 10. Noblesville 10. Lawrence North 6. Homestead 4.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. MERRILLVILLE (15);2-0;354;1

2. Whiteland (2);2-0;318;3

3. Mishawaka (1);2-0;288;5

4. Ft. Wayne Snider;1-1;192;4

5. Decatur Central;1-1;186;2

6. Franklin;2-0;172;NR

7. VALPARAISO;1-1;124;NR

8. Ft. Wayne North;1-1;92;NR

9. Castle;1-1;76;7

10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;1-1;64;6

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 56. Chesterton 20. Columbus East 12. Terre Haute South 6. MICHIGAN CITY 6. Concord 4. Ev. North 4. Bloomington South 4. Bloomington North 2.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. New Palestine (16);2-0;354;1

2. Indpls Roncalli (2);2-0;320;2

3. Mooresville;2-0;270;3

4. E. Central;2-0;240;4

5. New Prairie;2-0;152;7

6. Kokomo;2-0;140;9

7. NorthWood;2-0;132;10

8. Indpls Brebeuf;1-1;130;8

9. Martinsville;2-0;54;NR

10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);0-2;46;6

Others receiving votes: Jasper 34. Ev. Reitz 30. Northview 30. Greenfield 26. Logansport 14. Northridge 6. HOBART 2.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Chatard (17);2-0;358;1

2. W. Lafayette (1);2-0;318;2

3. Gibson Southern;2-0;274;3

4. Western Boone;2-0;196;5

5. Guerin Catholic;2-0;160;7

6. Norwell;2-0;154;6

7. Heritage Hills;2-0;118;8

8. Michawaka Marian;1-1;78;9

9. Tri-West;1-1;62;4

10. Delta;2-0;58;10

Others receiving votes: Charlestown 46. HANOVER CENTRAL 34. Oak Hill 28. Lawrenceburg 28. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Owen Valley 20. Centerville 10. Heritage 8. Fairfield 6. Glenn 2.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Ev. Mater Dei (16);2-0;352;1

2. Eastbrook (2);2-0;290;2

3. Linton;2-0;270;4

4. Indpls Scecina;2-0;234;7

5. ANDREAN;0-2;182;3

6. Heritage Christian;2-0;168;8

7. Triton Central;2-0;122;9

8. Ft. Wayne Luers;1-1;100;10

9. LaVille;2-0;92;NR

10. Lafayette Catholic;1-1;62;5

Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Eastside 42. Cass 10. Alexandria 2. Brownstown 2.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (16);2-0;336;1

2. Adams Central (1);2-0;304;2

3. S. Adams;2-0;256;3

4. N. Judson;2-0;210;4

5. Indpls Park Tudor;2-0;174;6

6. Monroe Central;2-0;170;5

7. Tri;2-0;120;8

8. N. Decatur;2-0;112;9

9. Carroll (Flora);2-0;64;NR

(tie) Springs Valley;2-0;64;10

Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 20. Covenant Christian 20. Sheridan 16. Providence 2. Clinton Prairie 2.

