Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 2

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Center Grove (17);2-0;358;1
2. Brownsburg (1);2-0;326;3
3. Indpls Cathedral;1-1;246;2
4. Hamilton Southeastern;2-0;226;5
5. Warren Central;1-1;156;6
6. Indpls Ben Davis;1-1;136;9
7. Carmel;0-2;114;4
(tie) Westfield;1-1;114;8
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne);2-0;84
10. Penn;2-0;48;NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 44. Warsaw 40. Fishers 36. Elkhart 22. CROWN POINT 10. Noblesville 10. Lawrence North 6. Homestead 4.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. MERRILLVILLE (15);2-0;354;1
2. Whiteland (2);2-0;318;3
3. Mishawaka (1);2-0;288;5
4. Ft. Wayne Snider;1-1;192;4
5. Decatur Central;1-1;186;2
6. Franklin;2-0;172;NR
7. VALPARAISO;1-1;124;NR
8. Ft. Wayne North;1-1;92;NR
9. Castle;1-1;76;7
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;1-1;64;6
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 56. Chesterton 20. Columbus East 12. Terre Haute South 6. MICHIGAN CITY 6. Concord 4. Ev. North 4. Bloomington South 4. Bloomington North 2.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. New Palestine (16);2-0;354;1
2. Indpls Roncalli (2);2-0;320;2
3. Mooresville;2-0;270;3
4. E. Central;2-0;240;4
5. New Prairie;2-0;152;7
6. Kokomo;2-0;140;9
7. NorthWood;2-0;132;10
8. Indpls Brebeuf;1-1;130;8
9. Martinsville;2-0;54;NR
10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);0-2;46;6
Others receiving votes: Jasper 34. Ev. Reitz 30. Northview 30. Greenfield 26. Logansport 14. Northridge 6. HOBART 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (17);2-0;358;1
2. W. Lafayette (1);2-0;318;2
3. Gibson Southern;2-0;274;3
4. Western Boone;2-0;196;5
5. Guerin Catholic;2-0;160;7
6. Norwell;2-0;154;6
7. Heritage Hills;2-0;118;8
8. Michawaka Marian;1-1;78;9
9. Tri-West;1-1;62;4
10. Delta;2-0;58;10
Others receiving votes: Charlestown 46. HANOVER CENTRAL 34. Oak Hill 28. Lawrenceburg 28. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Owen Valley 20. Centerville 10. Heritage 8. Fairfield 6. Glenn 2.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Ev. Mater Dei (16);2-0;352;1
2. Eastbrook (2);2-0;290;2
3. Linton;2-0;270;4
4. Indpls Scecina;2-0;234;7
5. ANDREAN;0-2;182;3
6. Heritage Christian;2-0;168;8
7. Triton Central;2-0;122;9
8. Ft. Wayne Luers;1-1;100;10
9. LaVille;2-0;92;NR
10. Lafayette Catholic;1-1;62;5
Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Eastside 42. Cass 10. Alexandria 2. Brownstown 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (16);2-0;336;1
2. Adams Central (1);2-0;304;2
3. S. Adams;2-0;256;3
4. N. Judson;2-0;210;4
5. Indpls Park Tudor;2-0;174;6
6. Monroe Central;2-0;170;5
7. Tri;2-0;120;8
8. N. Decatur;2-0;112;9
9. Carroll (Flora);2-0;64;NR
(tie) Springs Valley;2-0;64;10
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 20. Covenant Christian 20. Sheridan 16. Providence 2. Clinton Prairie 2.