 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
urgent

Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 3

  • 0
Crown Point at Merrillville football

Crown Point's Seamus Malaski scores a touchdown.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Brownsburg (9);3-0;306;2

2. Center Grove (7);2-1;294;1

3. Indpls Cathedral;2-1;238;3

4. Hamilton Southeastern;3-0;200;4

5. Indpls Ben Davis;2-1;156;6

6. Warren Central;2-1;136;5

7. Carmel;1-2;116;7

8. Westfield;2-1;82;T9

People are also reading…

9. Carroll (Fort Wayne);3-0;64;T9

10. Warsaw;3-0;44;NR

Others receiving votes: Fishers 36. CROWN POINT 30. Elkhart 30. Penn 26. Zionsville 2.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Whiteland (14);3-0;316;2

2. Mishawaka (2);3-0;264;3

3. MERRILLVILLE;2-1;244;1

4. Franklin;3-0;214;6

5. Ft. Wayne Snider;2-1;200;4

6. VALPARAISO;2-1;136;7

7. Castle;3-0;116;9

8. Decatur Central;1-2;70;5

9. Lafayette Harrison;2-1;56;NR

10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;2-1;46;10

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 32. Bloomington South 32. Ev. North 20. MICHIGAN CITY 8. Terre Haute North 4. Terre Haute South 2.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. New Palestine (14);3-0;334;1

2. Indpls Roncalli (3);3-0;306;2

3. Mooresville;3-0;254;3

4. New Prairie;3-0;174;5

5. Kokomo;3-0;170;6

6. NorthWood;3-0;154;7

7. E. Central;2-1;136;4

8. Indpls Brebeuf;1-1;96;8

9. Martinsville;3-0;84;9

10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);1-2;70;10

Others receiving votes: Ev. Reitz 50. Northview 24. Ev. Memorial 8. HOBART 6. E. Noble 2. Northridge 2.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (9);3-0;302;2

2. Indpls Chatard (6);2-1;272;1

3. Gibson Southern (1);3-0;258;3

4. Western Boone;3-0;198;4

5. Guerin Catholic;3-0;172;5

6. Norwell;3-0;152;6

7. Tri-West;2-1;76;9

(tie) Delta;3-0;76;10

9. Oak Hill;3-0;68;NR

10. HANOVER CENTRAL;3-0;44;NR

Others receiving votes: Charlestown 32. Southridge 28. Lawrenceburg 18. Owen Valley 16. Glenn 14. Tippecanoe Valley 10. Vincennes 10. Heritage Hills 8. Fairfield 6.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Linton (10);3-0;288;3

2. Indpls Scecina (1);3-0;282;4

3. Ev. Mater Dei (2);2-1;262;1

4. ANDREAN (2);1-2;230;5

5. LaVille (2);3-0;202;9

6. Eastbrook;2-1;140;2

7. Lafayette Catholic;2-1;128;10

8. Heritage Christian;2-1;100;6

9. Triton Central;2-1;80;7

10. Ft. Wayne Luers;1-2;62;8

Others receiving votes: Cass 58. Rochester 12. Alexandria 8. Eastside 8. Brownstown 4. Perry Central 4. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (14);3-0;314;1

2. Adams Central (2);3-0;284;2

3. S. Adams;3-0;248;3

4. N. Judson;3-0;196;4

5. Indpls Park Tudor;3-0;174;5

6. N. Decatur;3-0;170;8

7. Tri;3-0;120;7

8. Carroll (Flora);3-0;96;T9

9. S. Putnam;2-1;54;NR

10. Sheridan;2-1;32;NR

Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. Clinton Prairie 18. Covenant Christian 10. Tecumseh 8. Madison-Grant 6. Springs Valley 4. Providence 2. W. Central 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts