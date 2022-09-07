Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 3

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 6, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Brownsburg (9);3-0;306;2
2. Center Grove (7);2-1;294;1
3. Indpls Cathedral;2-1;238;3
4. Hamilton Southeastern;3-0;200;4
5. Indpls Ben Davis;2-1;156;6
6. Warren Central;2-1;136;5
7. Carmel;1-2;116;7
8. Westfield;2-1;82;T9
9. Carroll (Fort Wayne);3-0;64;T9
10. Warsaw;3-0;44;NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 36. CROWN POINT 30. Elkhart 30. Penn 26. Zionsville 2.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Whiteland (14);3-0;316;2
2. Mishawaka (2);3-0;264;3
3. MERRILLVILLE;2-1;244;1
4. Franklin;3-0;214;6
5. Ft. Wayne Snider;2-1;200;4
6. VALPARAISO;2-1;136;7
7. Castle;3-0;116;9
8. Decatur Central;1-2;70;5
9. Lafayette Harrison;2-1;56;NR
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;2-1;46;10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 32. Bloomington South 32. Ev. North 20. MICHIGAN CITY 8. Terre Haute North 4. Terre Haute South 2.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. New Palestine (14);3-0;334;1
2. Indpls Roncalli (3);3-0;306;2
3. Mooresville;3-0;254;3
4. New Prairie;3-0;174;5
5. Kokomo;3-0;170;6
6. NorthWood;3-0;154;7
7. E. Central;2-1;136;4
8. Indpls Brebeuf;1-1;96;8
9. Martinsville;3-0;84;9
10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock);1-2;70;10
Others receiving votes: Ev. Reitz 50. Northview 24. Ev. Memorial 8. HOBART 6. E. Noble 2. Northridge 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (9);3-0;302;2
2. Indpls Chatard (6);2-1;272;1
3. Gibson Southern (1);3-0;258;3
4. Western Boone;3-0;198;4
5. Guerin Catholic;3-0;172;5
6. Norwell;3-0;152;6
7. Tri-West;2-1;76;9
(tie) Delta;3-0;76;10
9. Oak Hill;3-0;68;NR
10. HANOVER CENTRAL;3-0;44;NR
Others receiving votes: Charlestown 32. Southridge 28. Lawrenceburg 18. Owen Valley 16. Glenn 14. Tippecanoe Valley 10. Vincennes 10. Heritage Hills 8. Fairfield 6.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Linton (10);3-0;288;3
2. Indpls Scecina (1);3-0;282;4
3. Ev. Mater Dei (2);2-1;262;1
4. ANDREAN (2);1-2;230;5
5. LaVille (2);3-0;202;9
6. Eastbrook;2-1;140;2
7. Lafayette Catholic;2-1;128;10
8. Heritage Christian;2-1;100;6
9. Triton Central;2-1;80;7
10. Ft. Wayne Luers;1-2;62;8
Others receiving votes: Cass 58. Rochester 12. Alexandria 8. Eastside 8. Brownstown 4. Perry Central 4. Eastern (Greentown) 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (14);3-0;314;1
2. Adams Central (2);3-0;284;2
3. S. Adams;3-0;248;3
4. N. Judson;3-0;196;4
5. Indpls Park Tudor;3-0;174;5
6. N. Decatur;3-0;170;8
7. Tri;3-0;120;7
8. Carroll (Flora);3-0;96;T9
9. S. Putnam;2-1;54;NR
10. Sheridan;2-1;32;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe Central 22. Clinton Prairie 18. Covenant Christian 10. Tecumseh 8. Madison-Grant 6. Springs Valley 4. Providence 2. W. Central 2.