Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 4

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Brownsburg (8);4-0;304;1
2. Center Grove (8);3-1;290;2
3. Indpls Cathedral;3-1;252;3
4. Hamilton Southeastern;4-0;212;4
5. Carmel;2-2;126;7
6. Westfield;3-1;116;8
7. Carroll (Fort Wayne);4-0;102;9
(tie) Indpls Ben Davis;2-2;102;5
9. Fishers;3-1;60;NR
10. Zionsville;3-1;40;NR
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. CROWN POINT 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Whiteland (11);4-0;310;1
2. Mishawaka (2);4-0;270;2
3. MERRILLVILLE (3);3-1;266;3
4. Ft. Wayne Snider;4-0;218;5
5. VALPARAISO;3-1;172;6
6. Franklin;3-1;122;4
7. Decatur Central;2-2;88;8
8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;3-1;70;10
(tie) Castle;3-1;70;7
10. Bloomington South;3-1;54;NR
(tie) Ft. Wayne North;3-1;54;NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. New Palestine (16);4-0;338;1
2. Indpls Roncalli (1);4-0;302;2
3. Mooresville;4-0;238;3
4. E. Central;3-1;196;7
5. NorthWood;4-0;162;6
(tie) New Prairie;4-0;162;4
7. Kokomo;4-0;142;5
8. Indpls Brebeuf;2-1;132;8
9. Ev. Reitz;4-0;70;NR
10. Northview;4-0;42;NR
Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. HOBART 2. E. Noble 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (10);4-0;314;1
2. Gibson Southern (4);4-0;290;3
3. Indpls Chatard (3);2-2;244;2
4. Norwell;4-0;196;6
5. Tri-West;3-1;144;T7
6. Guerin Catholic;3-1;114;5
7. Oak Hill;4-0;110;9
8. Western Boone;3-1;92;4
9. Southridge;4-0;68;NR
10. HANOVER CENTRAL;4-0;58;10
Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Linton (11);4-0;288;1
2. Indpls Scecina (1);4-0;274;2
3. ANDREAN (1);2-2;222;4
4. LaVille (1);4-0;218;5
5. Eastbrook (2);3-1;166;6
6. Heritage Christian;3-1;126;8
(tie) Triton Central;3-1;126;9
8. Ev. Mater Dei;2-2;116;3
9. Ft. Wayne Luers;2-2;80;10
10. Cass;4-0;40;NR
Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15);4-0;316;1
2. Adams Central (1);4-0;284;2
3. N. Judson;4-0;212;4
4. Indpls Park Tudor;4-0;196;5
5. N. Decatur;4-0;192;6
6. S. Adams;3-1;122;3
7. Tri;4-0;116;7
8. Carroll (Flora);4-0;112;8
9. S. Putnam;3-1;50;9
10. Tecumseh;4-0;30;NR
Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.