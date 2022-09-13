 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
urgent

Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 4

  • 0

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Brownsburg (8);4-0;304;1

2. Center Grove (8);3-1;290;2

3. Indpls Cathedral;3-1;252;3

4. Hamilton Southeastern;4-0;212;4

5. Carmel;2-2;126;7

6. Westfield;3-1;116;8

7. Carroll (Fort Wayne);4-0;102;9

(tie) Indpls Ben Davis;2-2;102;5

People are also reading…

9. Fishers;3-1;60;NR

10. Zionsville;3-1;40;NR

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 38. CROWN POINT 38. Elkhart 36. Warren Central 26. Lawrence Central 18.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Whiteland (11);4-0;310;1

2. Mishawaka (2);4-0;270;2

3. MERRILLVILLE (3);3-1;266;3

4. Ft. Wayne Snider;4-0;218;5

5. VALPARAISO;3-1;172;6

6. Franklin;3-1;122;4

7. Decatur Central;2-2;88;8

8. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;3-1;70;10

(tie) Castle;3-1;70;7

10. Bloomington South;3-1;54;NR

(tie) Ft. Wayne North;3-1;54;NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Terre Haute South 14.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. New Palestine (16);4-0;338;1

2. Indpls Roncalli (1);4-0;302;2

3. Mooresville;4-0;238;3

4. E. Central;3-1;196;7

5. NorthWood;4-0;162;6

(tie) New Prairie;4-0;162;4

7. Kokomo;4-0;142;5

8. Indpls Brebeuf;2-1;132;8

9. Ev. Reitz;4-0;70;NR

10. Northview;4-0;42;NR

Others receiving votes: Martinsville 26. Ev. Memorial 26. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 8. Greenfield 6. HOBART 2. E. Noble 2.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (10);4-0;314;1

2. Gibson Southern (4);4-0;290;3

3. Indpls Chatard (3);2-2;244;2

4. Norwell;4-0;196;6

5. Tri-West;3-1;144;T7

6. Guerin Catholic;3-1;114;5

7. Oak Hill;4-0;110;9

8. Western Boone;3-1;92;4

9. Southridge;4-0;68;NR

10. HANOVER CENTRAL;4-0;58;10

Others receiving votes: Vincennes 52. Heritage Hills 46. Lawrenceburg 46. Charlestown 30. Tippecanoe Valley 24. Owen Valley 22. Fairfield 12. Yorktown 8.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Linton (11);4-0;288;1

2. Indpls Scecina (1);4-0;274;2

3. ANDREAN (1);2-2;222;4

4. LaVille (1);4-0;218;5

5. Eastbrook (2);3-1;166;6

6. Heritage Christian;3-1;126;8

(tie) Triton Central;3-1;126;9

8. Ev. Mater Dei;2-2;116;3

9. Ft. Wayne Luers;2-2;80;10

10. Cass;4-0;40;NR

Others receiving votes: Rochester 28. Lafayette Catholic 26. Perry Central 16. N. Posey 14. Alexandria 6. Brownstown 6. Eastside 4. Southmont 2. Eastern (Greentown) 2.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (15);4-0;316;1

2. Adams Central (1);4-0;284;2

3. N. Judson;4-0;212;4

4. Indpls Park Tudor;4-0;196;5

5. N. Decatur;4-0;192;6

6. S. Adams;3-1;122;3

7. Tri;4-0;116;7

8. Carroll (Flora);4-0;112;8

9. S. Putnam;3-1;50;9

10. Tecumseh;4-0;30;NR

Others receiving votes: Triton 28. Monroe Central 28. Sheridan 22. Providence 14. Madison-Grant 14. Edinburgh 10. Clinton Prairie 6. Covenant Christian 6. W. Washington 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts