Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 5

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Brownsburg (12);5-0;330;1
2. Center Grove (5);4-1;341;2
3. Indpls Cathedral;3-1;260;3
4. Hamilton Southeastern;5-0;230;4
5. Carmel;3-2;162;5
(tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne);5-0;162;7
7. Indpls Ben Davis;3-2;154;8
8. Westfield;3-2;72;6
People are also reading…
9. CROWN POINT;5-0;60;NR
10. Zionsville;4-1;46;10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 40. Lawrence Central 18. Elkhart 14. Penn 8.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Whiteland (15);5-0;336;1
2. Mishawaka (2);5-0;294;2
3. MERRILLVILLE ;4-1;272;3
4. Ft. Wayne Snider;4-1;242;4
5. VALPARAISO;4-1;202;5
6. Castle;4-1;154;9
7. Bloomington South;4-1;120;T10
8. Lafayette Harrison;4-1;94;NR
9. Ft. Wayne North;3-2;88;T10
10. Franklin;3-2;32;6
Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 26. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 4. Ev. North 2. Columbus East 2. Terre Haute South 2.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. New Palestine (15);5-0;336;1
2. Indpls Roncalli (2);5-0;306;2
3. Mooresville;5-0;248;3
4. NorthWood;5-0;194;T5
5. E. Central;4-1;184;4
6. New Prairie;5-0;172;T5
7. Kokomo;5-0;146;7
8. Indpls Brebeuf;3-1;104;8
9. Ev. Reitz;5-0;80;9
10. Martinsville;4-1;56;NR
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 22. Greenfield 10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8. HOBART 2. Northview 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (11);5-0;326;1
2. Gibson Southern (1);5-0;284;2
3. Indpls Chatard (5);3-2;270;3
4. Norwell;5-0;230;4
5. Tri-West;4-1;174;5
6. Oak Hill;5-0;140;7
7. HANOVER CENTRAL;4-0;102;10
8. Western Boone;4-1;98;8
9. Owen Valley;5-0;60;NR
10. Lawrenceburg;4-1;56;NR
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 46. Southridge 30. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Yorktown 12. Vincennes 10. Calumet 4. Jimtown 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Linton (13);5-0;306;1
2. Indpls Scecina (1);5-0;290;2
3. ANDREAN (2);3-2;256;3
4. LaVille (1);5-0;240;4
5. Ev. Mater Dei;3-2;176;8
6. Triton Central;4-1;170;T6
7. Cass;5-0;140;10
8. Heritage Christian;3-2;58;T6
9. Lafayette Catholic;3-2;54;NR
10. Alexandria;4-1;50;NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 38. Southmont 26. N. Posey 22. Brownstown 20. Eastside 16. Eastbrook 12. Rochester 6.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15);5-0;332;1
2. Adams Central (2);5-0;304;2
3. N. Judson;5-0;242;3
4. N. Decatur;5-0;128;5
5. S. Adams;4-1;178;6
6. Carroll (Flora);5-0;146;8
7. Indpls Park Tudor;4-1;136;4
8. S. Putnam;4-1;82;9
9. Tecumseh;5-0;68;10
10. Triton;4-1;64;NR
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Providence 24. Tri 16. Covenant Christian 6. Edinburgh 4.