agate urgent

Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 5

  • Updated
Justin Clark, Valparaiso

Valparaiso’s Justin Clark (5) runs the ball with Travis Davis (9) in the second quarter against Michigan City.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 20, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Brownsburg (12);5-0;330;1

2. Center Grove (5);4-1;341;2

3. Indpls Cathedral;3-1;260;3

4. Hamilton Southeastern;5-0;230;4

5. Carmel;3-2;162;5

(tie) Carroll (Fort Wayne);5-0;162;7

7. Indpls Ben Davis;3-2;154;8

8. Westfield;3-2;72;6

9. CROWN POINT;5-0;60;NR

10. Zionsville;4-1;46;10

Others receiving votes: Fishers 40. Lawrence Central 18. Elkhart 14. Penn 8.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Whiteland (15);5-0;336;1

2. Mishawaka (2);5-0;294;2

3. MERRILLVILLE ;4-1;272;3

4. Ft. Wayne Snider;4-1;242;4

5. VALPARAISO;4-1;202;5

6. Castle;4-1;154;9

7. Bloomington South;4-1;120;T10

8. Lafayette Harrison;4-1;94;NR

9. Ft. Wayne North;3-2;88;T10

10. Franklin;3-2;32;6

Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 26. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 4. Ev. North 2. Columbus East 2. Terre Haute South 2.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. New Palestine (15);5-0;336;1

2. Indpls Roncalli (2);5-0;306;2

3. Mooresville;5-0;248;3

4. NorthWood;5-0;194;T5

5. E. Central;4-1;184;4

6. New Prairie;5-0;172;T5

7. Kokomo;5-0;146;7

8. Indpls Brebeuf;3-1;104;8

9. Ev. Reitz;5-0;80;9

10. Martinsville;4-1;56;NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 22. Greenfield 10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 8. HOBART 2. Northview 2.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (11);5-0;326;1

2. Gibson Southern (1);5-0;284;2

3. Indpls Chatard (5);3-2;270;3

4. Norwell;5-0;230;4

5. Tri-West;4-1;174;5

6. Oak Hill;5-0;140;7

7. HANOVER CENTRAL;4-0;102;10

8. Western Boone;4-1;98;8

9. Owen Valley;5-0;60;NR

10. Lawrenceburg;4-1;56;NR

Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 46. Southridge 30. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Yorktown 12. Vincennes 10. Calumet 4. Jimtown 4. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Linton (13);5-0;306;1

2. Indpls Scecina (1);5-0;290;2

3. ANDREAN (2);3-2;256;3

4. LaVille (1);5-0;240;4

5. Ev. Mater Dei;3-2;176;8

6. Triton Central;4-1;170;T6

7. Cass;5-0;140;10

8. Heritage Christian;3-2;58;T6

9. Lafayette Catholic;3-2;54;NR

10. Alexandria;4-1;50;NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 38. Southmont 26. N. Posey 22. Brownstown 20. Eastside 16. Eastbrook 12. Rochester 6.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (15);5-0;332;1

2. Adams Central (2);5-0;304;2

3. N. Judson;5-0;242;3

4. N. Decatur;5-0;128;5

5. S. Adams;4-1;178;6

6. Carroll (Flora);5-0;146;8

7. Indpls Park Tudor;4-1;136;4

8. S. Putnam;4-1;82;9

9. Tecumseh;5-0;68;10

10. Triton;4-1;64;NR

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 40. Providence 24. Tri 16. Covenant Christian 6. Edinburgh 4.

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

