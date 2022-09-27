Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 6

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Brownsburg (12);6-0;330;1
2. Center Grove (5);5-1;314;2
3. Indpls Cathedral;4-1;256;3
4. Hamilton Southeastern;6-0;236;4
5. Carmel;4-2;176;T5
6. Carroll (Fort Wayne);6-0;158;T5
7. Indpls Ben Davis;4-2;144;7
8. CROWN POINT;6-0;112;9
9. Fishers;4-2;58;NR
10. Westfield;3-3;38;8
Others receiving votes: Penn 18. Elkhart 18. Lawrence Central 8. Zionsville 4.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Mishawaka (13);6-0;324;2
2. MERRILLVILLE (2);5-5;298;3
3. Ft. Wayne Snider (1);5-1;274;4
4. Whiteland (1);5-1;236;1
5. Bloomington South;5-1;188;7
6. Lafayette Harrison;5-1;166;8
7. Ft. Wayne North;4-2;110;9
8. Franklin;4-2;100;10
9. VALPARAISO;4-2;96;5
10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;4-2;36;NR
Others receiving votes: Castle 28. Plainfield 6. Terre Haute South 4. Concord 2. Bloomington North 2.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. New Palestine (15);6-0;336;1
2. Indpls Roncalli (2);6-0;304;2
3. NorthWood;6-0;232;3
4. E. Central;5-1;198;5
5. New Prairie;6-0;170;6
6. Kokomo;6-0;152;7
7. Martinsville;5-1;142;10
8. Ev. Reitz;6-0;140;9
9. Mooresville;5-1;108;3
10. Indpls Brebeuf;3-2;44;8
Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 34. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 6. Greenfield 2. Angola 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (10);6-0;322;1
2. Gibson Southern (2);6-0;288;2
3. Indpls Chatard (4);4-2;246;3
4. Norwell (1);6-0;242;4
5. Oak Hill;6-0;190;6
6. HANOVER CENTRAL;6-0;144;7
7. Owen Valley;6-0;102;9
8. Western Boone;5-1;88;8
9. Lawrenceburg;5-1;60;10
10. Tri-West;4-2;50;5
Others receiving votes: Southridge 36. Tippecanoe Valley 32. Guerin Catholic 24. CALUMET 16. Yorktown 16. Vincennes 8. Jimtown 6.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Linton (13);6-0;308;1
2. ANDREAN (2);4-2;288;3
3. LaVille (2);6-0;254;4
4. Ev. Mater Dei;4-2;218;5
5. Indpls Scecina;5-1;212;2
6. Triton Central;5-1;188;6
7. Lafayette Catholic;4-2;108;9
8. Heritage Christian;4-2;96;8
9. Southmont;6-0;62;NR
10. Ft. Wayne Luers;3-3;40;NR
Others receiving votes: Cass 38. Rochester 24. Eastside 18. Eastbrook 6. S. Vermillion 4. N. Posey 2. Perry Central 2. Alexandria 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (15);6-0;330;1
2. Adams Central (2);6-0;304;2
3. N. Judson;6-0;258;3
4. N. Decatur;6-0;228;4
5. Carroll (Flora);6-0;176;6
6. Indpls Park Tudor;5-1;152;7
7. Tecumseh;6-0;108;9
8. S. Putnam;5-1;106;8
9. S. Adams;4-2;62;5
10. Sheridan;5-1;54;NR
Others receiving votes: Triton 52. Tri 18. Providence 10. Madison-Grant 2.