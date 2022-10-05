Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 7

Football
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 4, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Brownsburg (14);7-0;370;1
2. Center Grove (5);6-1;350;2
3. Indpls Cathedral;5-1;286;3
4. Hamilton Southeastern;7-0;270;4
5. Carmel;5-2;210;5
6. Carroll (Fort Wayne);7-0;192;6
7. CROWN POINT;7-0;138;8
8. Fishers;5-2;94;9
People are also reading…
9. Indpls Ben Davis;4-3;82;7
10. Westfield;4-3;36;10
Others receiving votes: Penn 30. Elkhart 22. Lawrence Central 10.
5A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. MERRILLVILLE (11);6-1;332;2
2. Ft. Wayne Snider (5);6-1;326;3
3. Whiteland (2);6-1;286;4
4. Bloomington South;6-1;226;5
5. Mishawaka;6-1;216;1
6. Lafayette Harrison;6-1;192;6
7. Ft. Wayne North;5-2;162;7
8. Franklin;5-2;124;8
9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;5-2;72;10
10. VALPARAISO;4-3;30;9
Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 6. Castle 4. Ev. North 4.
4A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. New Palestine (17);7-0;376;1
2. Indpls Roncalli (2);7-0;334;2
3. NorthWood;7-0;284;3
4. E. Central;6-1;218;4
5. Kokomo;7-0;190;6
(tie) New Prairie;7-0;190;5
7. Ev. Reitz;7-0;178;8
8. Martinsville;6-1;174;7
9. Indpls Brebeuf;4-2;74;10
10. Mooresville;5-2;38;9
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 12. Columbia City 10. Logansport 8. Ev. Memorial 2. Jasper 2.
3A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (13);7-0;346;1
2. Gibson Southern (1);7-0;302;2
3. Norwell (1);7-0;274;4
4. Oak Hill;7-0;210;5
5. Indpls Chatard;4-3;198;3
6. HANOVER CENTRAL;7-0;164;6
7. Owen Valley;7-0;116;7
8. Western Boone;6-1;96;8
9. Lawrenceburg;6-1;82;9
10. Tri-West;5-2;46;10
Others receiving votes: Southridge 38. Guerin Catholic 34. Tippecanoe Valley 26. CALUMET 18. Yorktown 18. Vincennes 6. Jimtown 6.
2A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Linton (14);7-0;330;1
2. ANDREAN (2);5-2;302;2
3. LaVille (2);7-0;286;3
4. Ev. Mater Dei;5-2;252;4
5. Indpls Scecina;6-1;222;5
6. Lafayette Catholic;5-2;144;7
7. Triton Central;5-2;130;6
8. Heritage Christian;5-2;106;8
9. Rochester;6-1;54;NR
10. Ft. Wayne Luers;3-4;38;10
Others receiving votes: Southmont 34. Eastside 30. Eastbrook 22. Perry Central 12. S. Vermillion 8. Cass 8. N. Posey 2.
1A
Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (16);7-0;348;1
2. Adams Central (1);7-0;314;2
3. N. Judson (1);7-0;288;3
4. N. Decatur;7-0;250;4
5. Carroll (Flora);7-0;16;5
6. Tecumseh;7-0;150;7
7. S. Putnam;6-1;138;8
8. Tri;7-0;100;NR
9. S. Adams;5-2;80;9
10. Sheridan;6-1;78;10
Others receiving votes: Providence 18. Indpls Park Tudor 16. Madison-Grant 4.