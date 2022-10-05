 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 7

Crown Point at Valparaiso football

Crown Point's JJ Johnson runs for a touchdown against Valparaiso on Friday night.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 4, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Brownsburg (14);7-0;370;1

2. Center Grove (5);6-1;350;2

3. Indpls Cathedral;5-1;286;3

4. Hamilton Southeastern;7-0;270;4

5. Carmel;5-2;210;5

6. Carroll (Fort Wayne);7-0;192;6

7. CROWN POINT;7-0;138;8

8. Fishers;5-2;94;9

9. Indpls Ben Davis;4-3;82;7

10. Westfield;4-3;36;10

Others receiving votes: Penn 30. Elkhart 22. Lawrence Central 10.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. MERRILLVILLE (11);6-1;332;2

2. Ft. Wayne Snider (5);6-1;326;3

3. Whiteland (2);6-1;286;4

4. Bloomington South;6-1;226;5

5. Mishawaka;6-1;216;1

6. Lafayette Harrison;6-1;192;6

7. Ft. Wayne North;5-2;162;7

8. Franklin;5-2;124;8

9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;5-2;72;10

10. VALPARAISO;4-3;30;9

Others receiving votes: Bloomington North 6. Castle 4. Ev. North 4.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. New Palestine (17);7-0;376;1

2. Indpls Roncalli (2);7-0;334;2

3. NorthWood;7-0;284;3

4. E. Central;6-1;218;4

5. Kokomo;7-0;190;6

(tie) New Prairie;7-0;190;5

7. Ev. Reitz;7-0;178;8

8. Martinsville;6-1;174;7

9. Indpls Brebeuf;4-2;74;10

10. Mooresville;5-2;38;9

Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 12. Columbia City 10. Logansport 8. Ev. Memorial 2. Jasper 2.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (13);7-0;346;1

2. Gibson Southern (1);7-0;302;2

3. Norwell (1);7-0;274;4

4. Oak Hill;7-0;210;5

5. Indpls Chatard;4-3;198;3

6. HANOVER CENTRAL;7-0;164;6

7. Owen Valley;7-0;116;7

8. Western Boone;6-1;96;8

9. Lawrenceburg;6-1;82;9

10. Tri-West;5-2;46;10

Others receiving votes: Southridge 38. Guerin Catholic 34. Tippecanoe Valley 26. CALUMET 18. Yorktown 18. Vincennes 6. Jimtown 6.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Linton (14);7-0;330;1

2. ANDREAN (2);5-2;302;2

3. LaVille (2);7-0;286;3

4. Ev. Mater Dei;5-2;252;4

5. Indpls Scecina;6-1;222;5

6. Lafayette Catholic;5-2;144;7

7. Triton Central;5-2;130;6

8. Heritage Christian;5-2;106;8

9. Rochester;6-1;54;NR

10. Ft. Wayne Luers;3-4;38;10

Others receiving votes: Southmont 34. Eastside 30. Eastbrook 22. Perry Central 12. S. Vermillion 8. Cass 8. N. Posey 2.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (16);7-0;348;1

2. Adams Central (1);7-0;314;2

3. N. Judson (1);7-0;288;3

4. N. Decatur;7-0;250;4

5. Carroll (Flora);7-0;16;5

6. Tecumseh;7-0;150;7

7. S. Putnam;6-1;138;8

8. Tri;7-0;100;NR

9. S. Adams;5-2;80;9

10. Sheridan;6-1;78;10

Others receiving votes: Providence 18. Indpls Park Tudor 16. Madison-Grant 4.

