 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate alert urgent

Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings after Week 8

  • 0
Merrilville football

Valparaiso's Thomas Burda is pulled down by Merrillville's Johnathan Brown and other defenders. Merrillville moved up to No. 1 in Class 5A AP rankings this week.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Brownsburg (10);8-0;290;1

2. Center Grove (5);7-1;280;2

3. Indpls Cathedral;6-1;228;3

4. Hamilton Southeastern;8-0;214;4

5. Caroll (Fort Wayne);8-0;174;6

6. CROWN POINT;8-0;142;7

7. Indpls Ben Davis;5-3;98;9

8. Westfield;5-3;62;10

People are also reading…

9. Carmel;5-3;60;5

10. Penn;6-2;54;NR

Others receiving votes: Elkhart 30. Lafayette Jeff 6. Lawrence Central 4. Warren Central 4. Fishers 4.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. MERRILLVILLE (9);7-1;288;1

2. Ft. Wayne Snider (4);7-1;272;2

3. Whiteland (2);7-1;246;3

4. Bloomington South;6-1;176;4

5. Mishawaka;7-1;168;5

6. Lafayette Harrison;7-1;160;6

7. Ft. Wayne North;6-2;136;7

8. Franklin;6-2;108;8

9. VALPARAISO;5-3;52;10

10. Castle;5-3;24;NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Dwenger 18. Terre Haute South 2.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. New Palestine (14);8-0;298;1

2. Indpls Roncalli (1);7-1;248;2

3. NorthWood;8-0;244;3

4. E. Central;7-1;198;4

5. Kokomo;8-0;176;T5

6. Ev. Reitz;8-0;162;7

7. Mooresville;6-2;110;10

8. New Prairie;7-1;66;T5

9. Martinsville;6-2;60;8

10. Columbia City;7-1;38;NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 24. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 16. Jasper 6. Ev. Memorial 4.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (10);8-0;286;1

2. Gibson Southern (1);8-0;230;2

3. Norwell (1);8-0;222;3

4. Indpls Chatard (3);5-3;204;5

5. Oak Hill;8-0;168;4

6. HANOVER CENTRAL;8-0;122;6

7. Owen Valley;8-0;110;7

8. Western Boone;7-1;90;8

9. Lawrenceburg;7-1;66;9

10. Southridge;7-1;42;NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-West 40. Tippecanoe Valley 26. CALUMET 18. Garrett 18. Guerin Catholic 4. Jimtown 4.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Linton (11);8-0;266;1

2. ANDREAN (2);6-2;262;2

3. LaVille (2);8-0;240;3

4. Ev. Mater Dei;6-2;196;4

5. Indpls Scecina;7-1;180;5

6. Triton Central;6-2;140;7

7. Lafayette Catholic;6-2;118;6

8. Rochester;7-1;70;9

9. Ft. Wayne Luers;4-4;58;10

10. Eastside;6-2;54;NR

Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 22. Indpls Howe 16. Perry Central 12. Churubusco 6. Heritage Christian 6. N. Posey 4.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (13);8-0;290;1

2. Adams Central (2);8-0;266;2

3. N. Decatur;8-0;224;4

4. Carroll (Flora);8-0;176;5

5. N. Judson;7-1;164;3

6. S. Putnam;7-1;158;7

7. Tecumseh;8-0;124;6

8. Tri;7-1;98;8

9. Sheridan;7-1;62;10

10. S. Adams;6-2;58;9

Others receiving votes: Providence 22. Covenant Christian 6. N. Vermillion 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts