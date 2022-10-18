 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate alert urgent

Here's how area football teams fare in statewide rankings at the end of the regular season

  • 0
Merrilville football

Valparaiso's Thomas Burda is pulled down by Merrillville's Johnathan Brown and other defenders. Merrillville moved up to No. 1 in Class 5A AP rankings this week.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Football

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 18, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Hamilton Southeastern (9);9-0;338;4

2. Indpls Cathedral (9);7-1;332;3

3. Brownsburg;8-1;278;1

4. Center Grove;7-2;242;2

5. Caroll (Fort Wayne);9-0;208;5

6. CROWN POINT;9-0;170;6

7. Carmel;6-3;152;9

8. Indpls Ben Davis;6-3;100;7

People are also reading…

9. Westfield;6-3;64;8

10. Penn;7-2;50;10

Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Warren Central 4. Warsaw 2. Lafayette Jeff 2.

5A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Ft. Wayne Snider (13);8-1;332;2

2. Whiteland (3);8-1;304;3

3. Bloomington South;7-1;232;4

4. Mishawaka;8-1;220;5

5. Lafayette Harrison;8-1;200;6

6. MERRILLVILLE;7-2;174;1

7. Ft. Wayne North;7-2;162;7

8. Franklin;7-2;132;8

9. VALPARAISO;6-3;48;9

10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger;6-3;44;NR

Others receiving votes: Terre Haute South 12. CHESTERTON 8. Castle 2.

4A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. New Palestine (17);9-0;358;1

2. Indpls Roncalli (1);8-1;310;2

3. NorthWood;9-0;288;3

4. E. Central;7-2;208;4

5. Ev. Reitz;9-0;198;6

6. New Prairie;8-1;166;8

7. Kokomo;8-1;122;5

8. Mooresville;7-2;104;7

9. Columbia City;8-1;80;10

10. Indpls Brebeuf;5-3;52;NR

Others receiving votes: Ev. Memorial 38. Jasper 22. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 18. Martinsville 10. Logansport 6.

3A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. W. Lafayette (12);9-0;346;1

2. Gibson Southern (3);9-0;318;2

3. Oak Hill;9-0;234;5

4. Norwell (1);8-1;186;3

5. HANOVER CENTRAL;9-0;182;6

6. Indpls Chatard (2);5-4;166;4

7. Western Boone;8-1;148;8

8. Owen Valley;9-0;142;7

9. Lawrenceburg;8-1;114;9

10. Southridge;8-1;66;10

Others receiving votes: Tri-West 64. Guerin Catholic 8. Jimtown 6.

2A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Linton (14);9-0;338;1

2. LaVille (2);9-0;314;3

3. Indpls Scecina;8-1;282;5

4. Triton Central;7-2;228;6

5. ANDREAN;6-3;210;2

6. Ev. Mater Dei;6-3;184;4

7. Rochester;8-1;122;8

8. Eastside;7-2;84;10

9. Lafayette Catholic;6-3;74;7

T10. Heritage Christian;5-3;40;NR

T10. Perry Central;8-1;40;NR

Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Luers 28. Churubusco 12. S. Vermillion 10. Seeger 4. N. Posey 4. Southmont 2. Sullivan 2. Cass 2.

1A

Rank-School (FPV);Rcd;TP;Pvs

1. Indpls Lutheran (15);9-0;334;1

2. Adams Central (2);9-0;306;2

3. N. Decatur;9-0;256;3

4. N. Judson;8-1;228;5

5. Tecumseh;8-0;186;7

6. Sheridan;8-1;162;9

7. Tri;8-1;128;8

8. Carol (Flora);8-1;86;4

9. S. Adams;7-2;70;10

10. S. Putnam;7-2;66;6

Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian 22. Providence 14. Triton 6. Indpls Park Tudor 2. Madison-Grant 2. Southwood 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts