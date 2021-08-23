 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how area soccer and tennis teams fare in statewide rankings
urgent

Here's how area soccer and tennis teams fare in statewide rankings

3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle

Chesterton players rush onto the field after defeating Castle 7-1 for the Class 3A state title game in Fishers.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Boys Soccer

ISCA rankings (Aug. 23)

3A -- 1. Noblesville, 2. Chesterton, 3. Fishers, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Evansville Memorial, 6. Castle, 7. Elkhart, 8. North Central, 9. Carmel, 10. Zionsville, 11. Valparaiso, 12. Penn, 13. Crown Point, 14. FW Carroll, 15. Center Grove, 16. Lake Central, 17. Northridge, 18. Munster, 19. Plainfield, 20. Evansville North.

2A -- 1. Guerin Catholic, 2. FW Canterbury, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. Concordia Lutheran, 5. West Lafayette, 6. Gibson Southern, 7. Heritage Hills, 8. NorthWood, 9. Speedway, 10. SB Saint Joseph, 11. Tri-West, 12. Bishop Dwenger, 13. Culver Academies, 14. Washington Community, 15. Yorktown, 16. Bishop Chatard, 17. Lawrenceburg, 18. Evansville Mater Dei, 19. Oak Hill, 20. Batesville.

1A --1. Providence, 2. Park Tudor, 3. Heritage Christian (Indpls.), 4. Lakewood Park Christian, 5. South Knox, 6. Jac-Cen-Del, 7. North White, 8. Lutheran (Indpls.), 9. Covenant Christian (Indpls.), 10. Cascade, 11. Southwestern (Shelbyville), 12. University, 13. Scecina Memorial, 14. Liberty Christian, 15. Central Christian Academy, 16. Forest Park, 17. Kouts, 18. Northeast Dubois, 19. Oldenburg Academy, 20. North Putnam.

Girls Soccer

ISCA rankings (Aug. 23)

3A -- 1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Homestead, 5. North Central, 6. Bloomington South, 7. Columbus North, 8. SB Saint Joseph, 9. Zionsville, 10. Penn, 11. Evansville Reitz, 12. Castle, 13. Fishers, 14. Center Grove, 15. Chesterton, 16. Mt. Vernon, 17. Crown Point, 18. Plainfield, 19. Guerin Catholic, 20. Westfield.

2A -- 1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Evansville Mater Dei, 3. Bishop Chatard, 4. Indianapolis Cathedral, 5. Brebeuf Jesuit, 6. Park Tudor, 7. Mishawaka Marian, 8. Hamilton Heights, 9. Heritage Hills, 10. Wheeler, 11. Silver Creek, 12. Tri-West, 13. Culver Academies, 14. Lawrenceburg, 15. Bellmont, 16. Lafayette Central Catholic, 17. Leo, 18. Plymouth, 19. South Dearborn, 20. West Lafayette.

1A -- 1. Heritage Christian, 2. Forest Park, 3. Evansville Christian, 4. Argos, 5. Andrean, 6. FW Blackhawk, 7. Tipton, 8. Speedway, 9. FW Cantebury, 10. Providence, 11. Faith Christian, 12. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), 13. Oldenburg, 14. Boone Grove, 15. Washington Catholic, 16. Trinity, 17. Monrovia, 18. Bethany Christian, 19. Scecina, 20. Westview.

Boys Tennis

State Top 30 rankings

(First Poll)

1. Carmel, 2. North Central, 3. Munster, 4. Columbus North, 5. Lafayette Harrison, 6. Hamilton Southeastern, 7. Fishers, 8. Center Grove, 9. West Lafayette, 10. FW Carroll, 11. SB Saint Joseph, 12. Brebeuf Jesuit, 13. Park Tudor, 14. Brownsburg, 15. Zionsville, 16. Avon, 17. Westview, 18. Northridge, 19. Guerin Catholic, 20. Mississinewa, 21. Homestead, 22. Bloomington North, 23. Jasper, 24. Delta, 25. Indianapolis Cathedral, 26. Bremen, 27. Peru, 28. Northwestern, 29. Chesterton, T30. Castle, T30. Noblesville.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Return of the tackles for Bears

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts