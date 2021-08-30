 Skip to main content
Here's how area soccer and tennis teams fare in statewide rankings
Here's how area soccer and tennis teams fare in statewide rankings

3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle

Chesterton players rush onto the field after defeating Castle 7-1 for the Class 3A state title game in Fishers.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Boys Soccer

ISCA rankings (Aug. 30)

3A

1. Noblesville, 2. Fishers, 3. CHESTERTON, 4. Hamilton Southeastern, 5. Castle, 6. Evansville Memorial, 7. Elkhart, 8. VALPARAISO, 9. Carmel, 10. Penn, 11. Zionsville, 12. Northridge, 13. MUNSTER, 14. Plainfield, 15. LAKE CENTRAL, 16. Fort Wayne Carroll, 17. Columbus North, 18. Lawrence North, 19. Center Grove, 20. CROWN POINT.

2A

1. Guerin Catholic, 2. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 3. Mishawaka Marian, 4. Concordia Lutheran, 5. West Lafayette, 6. Heritage Hills, 7. Bishop Dwenger, 8. Gibson Southern, 9. Tri-West, 10. Speedway, 11. South Bend St. Joseph, 12. Culver Academies, 13. NorthWood, 14. Lawrenceburg, 15. Yorktown, 16. Oak Hill, 17. Washington Community, 18. Bishop Chatard, 19. Northwestern, 20. Batesville.

1A

1. Park Tudor, 2. Providence, 3. Indpls. Heritage Christian, 4. South Knox, 5. University, 6. North White, 7. Cascade, 8. Jac-Cen-Del, 9. Southwestern (Shelbyville), 10. Indpls. Lutheran, 11. KOUTS, 12. Lakewood Park Christian, 13. Covenant Christian (Indpls.), 14. Northeast Dubois, 15. North Putnam, 16. Liberty Christian, 17. Forest Park, 18. Faith Christian, 19. Scecina Memorial, 20. Oldenburg.

Girls Soccer

ISCA rankings (Aug. 30)

3A

1. Noblesville, 2. Carmel, 3. Hamilton Southeastern, 4. Homestead, 5. Bloomington South, 7. North Central, 8. South Bend St. Joseph, 9. Zionsville, 10. Penn, 11. Castle, 12. Center Grove, 13. Evansville Reitz, 14. CHESTERTON, 15. Fishers, 16. Plainfield, 17. Mt. Vernon, 18. Guerin Catholic, 19. CROWN POINT, T20. East Central, T20. Fort Wayne Dwenger.

2A

1. Evansville Memorial, 2. Mater Dei, 3. Bishop Chatard, 4. Indpls. Cathedral, 5. Brebeuf, 6. Park Tudor, 7. Mishawaka Marian, 8. Hamilton Heights, 9. Tri-West, 10. Silver Creek, 11. WHEELER, 12. Heritage Hills, 13. Lawrenceburg, 14. Culver Academies, 15. Lafayette Central Catholic, 16. Leo, 17. West Lafayette, 18. Plymouth, 19. South Dearborn, 20. Batesville.

1A

1. Forest Park, 2. Evansville Christian, 3. Heritage Christian, 4. Speedway, 5. Argos, 6. Providence, 7. ANDREAN, 8. Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 9. Monrovia, 10. Tipton, 11. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), 12. Faith Christian, 13. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 14. Oldenburg, 15. BOONE GROVE, 16. Northeast Dubois, 17. Westview, 18. Cascade, 19. Southmont, 20. Switzerland County.

Boys Tennis

State Top 30 rankings (Aug. 30)

(Second Poll)

1. Carmel, 2. Hamilton Southeastern, 3. Columbus North, 4. North Central, 5. MUNSTER, 6. Lafayette Harrison, 7. West Lafayette, 8. Fishers, 9. Zionsville, T10. Jasper, T10. Brebeuf, 12. South Bend St. Joseph, 13. Center Grove, 14. Fort Wayne Carroll, 15. Park Tudor, 16. Brownsburg, 17. Westview, 18. Guerin Catholic, T19. Culver Academies, T19. Northridge, 21. Avon, 22. Mississinewa, 23. Homestead, 24. Floyd Central, 25. Bloomington North, 26. Indpls. Cathedral, 27. Delta, 28. Bremen, 29. Westfield, 30. Peru.

