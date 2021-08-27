 Skip to main content
Here's how local colleges fared in competition Aug. 27, 2021
agate urgent

Here's how local colleges fared in competition Aug. 27, 2021

Women’s Soccer

Valparaiso 2, Duquesne 2 (2 OT)

AT DUQUESNE

VALPARAISO – Kelsie James 2 goals; L. Dusatko 1 assist; N. Coryell 9 saves.

DUQUESNE – Araujo 1 goal; Bundy 1 goal, 1 assist; Taylor 1 assist; Virgin 8 saves.

Women's Volleyball

Rochester Invitational

IU Northwest 26-25-21-25, Northwestern Ohio 24-20-25-23

AT GARTH PLEASANT ARENA

IU NORTHWEST – Emileishka DeJesus 35-48 hitting (16 kills), 19.5 points, 14 digs; Kelsey Ferrell 15-17 hitting (11 kills),13 points; Chloe Roberts 13 digs.

