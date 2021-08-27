Here's how local colleges fared in competition Aug. 27, 2021

Women’s Soccer
Valparaiso 2, Duquesne 2 (2 OT)
AT DUQUESNE
VALPARAISO – Kelsie James 2 goals; L. Dusatko 1 assist; N. Coryell 9 saves.
DUQUESNE – Araujo 1 goal; Bundy 1 goal, 1 assist; Taylor 1 assist; Virgin 8 saves.
Women's Volleyball
Rochester Invitational
IU Northwest 26-25-21-25, Northwestern Ohio 24-20-25-23
AT GARTH PLEASANT ARENA
IU NORTHWEST – Emileishka DeJesus 35-48 hitting (16 kills), 19.5 points, 14 digs; Kelsey Ferrell 15-17 hitting (11 kills),13 points; Chloe Roberts 13 digs.
