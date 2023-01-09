Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 7 (Jan. 8)
1. Ben Davis (19);14-0;399
2. Brownsburg;13-1;365
3. Indianapolis Cathedral (1);8-2;360
4. Penn;8-1;347
5. Center Grove;12-1;311
6. Homestead;11-1;283
7. Mishawaka Marian;11-1;239
8. Kokomo;9-4;229
9. Carmel;8-4;210
10. NorthWood;10-2;194
11. New Palestine;11-0;164
12. Noblesville;8-3;137
13. HAMMOND CENTRAL;12-1;134
14. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;12-1;117
15. Linton-Stockton;12-1;102
16. Westfield;8-2;100
17. Lawrence North;7-2;98
18. Jennings County;11-1;79
19. Zionsville;7-4;61
20. Lafayette Harrison;11-0;54
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Lake Central (9-2), Munster (10-2).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 10 (Jan. 8)
1. South Bend Washington (19);18-0;399
2. Zionsville (1);17-0;380
3. Fishers;15-2;337
4. Fort Wayne Northrop;14-1;320
5. Noblesville;15-3;314
6. Hamilton Southeastern;15-2;303
7. Bedford North Lawrence;16-3;286
8. Homestead;14-2;235
9. Twin Lakes;18-0;229
10. Indian Creek;18-0;206
11. Columbia City;15-2;187
12. Evansville Memorial;16-0;162
13. LAKE CENTRAL;14-4;127
14. Warren Central;13-4;119
15. Warsaw;13-4;103
16. Northridge;16-4;93
17. VALPARAISO;16-1;88
18. Center Grove;14-4;69
19. Lawrence Central;14-3;67
20. Norwell;14-3;42