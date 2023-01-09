 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

  • 0

Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 7 (Jan. 8)

1. Ben Davis (19);14-0;399

2. Brownsburg;13-1;365

3. Indianapolis Cathedral (1);8-2;360

4. Penn;8-1;347

5. Center Grove;12-1;311

6. Homestead;11-1;283

7. Mishawaka Marian;11-1;239

8. Kokomo;9-4;229

9. Carmel;8-4;210

10. NorthWood;10-2;194

People are also reading…

11. New Palestine;11-0;164

12. Noblesville;8-3;137

13. HAMMOND CENTRAL;12-1;134

14. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;12-1;117

15. Linton-Stockton;12-1;102

16. Westfield;8-2;100

17. Lawrence North;7-2;98

18. Jennings County;11-1;79

19. Zionsville;7-4;61

20. Lafayette Harrison;11-0;54

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Lake Central (9-2), Munster (10-2).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 10 (Jan. 8)

1. South Bend Washington (19);18-0;399

2. Zionsville (1);17-0;380

3. Fishers;15-2;337

4. Fort Wayne Northrop;14-1;320

5. Noblesville;15-3;314

6. Hamilton Southeastern;15-2;303

7. Bedford North Lawrence;16-3;286

8. Homestead;14-2;235

9. Twin Lakes;18-0;229

10. Indian Creek;18-0;206

11. Columbia City;15-2;187

12. Evansville Memorial;16-0;162

13. LAKE CENTRAL;14-4;127

14. Warren Central;13-4;119

15. Warsaw;13-4;103

16. Northridge;16-4;93

17. VALPARAISO;16-1;88

18. Center Grove;14-4;69

19. Lawrence Central;14-3;67

20. Norwell;14-3;42

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL players, fans show their support for Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts