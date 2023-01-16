 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Rankings Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 8 (Jan. 15)

1. Ben Davis (20) 18-0 400

2. Brownsburg 14-1 356

3. Indianapolis Cathedral 9-2 355

4. Penn 10-1 349

5. Center Grove 14-1 321

6. Mishawaka Marian 13-1 268

7. Kokomo 10-4 254

8. HAMMOND CENTRAL 15-1 219

9. NorthWood 11-2 218

10. New Palestine 12-0 216

11. Carmel 9-5 203

12. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Ch. 14-1 197

13. Westfield 9-2 120

14. Linton-Stockton 13-1 119

15. Jennings County 13-1 111

16. Homestead 12-3 106

17. Lawrence North 10-3 88

18. Noblesville 9-4 79

19. Lafayette Harrison 12-1 58

20. Greenfield-Central 10-1 34

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (8-4), Munster (12-2), 21st Century (12-3).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 11 (Jan. 15)

1. S. Bend Washington (20) 19-0 400

2. Noblesville 17-3 353

3. Zionsville 18-1 349

4. Fort Wayne Northrop 17-1 339

5. Fishers 16-2 325

6. Hamilton Southeastern 17-2 302

7. Bedford North Lawrence 18-3 287

8. Twin Lakes 20-0 234

9. Columbia City 17-2 213

10. Homestead 14-3 189

11. Indian Creek 18-1 154

12. Warren Central 13-4 140

13. LAKE CENTRAL 16-4 133

14. Evansville Memorial 18-1 125

15. VALPARAISO 19-1 111

16. Warsaw 1 5-4 96

17. Center Grove 16-4 90

18. Northridge 17-4 76

19. Fort Wayne Snider 14-4 71

20. Lawrence Central 15-4 37

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (16-3).

