Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Rankings Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 8 (Jan. 15)
1. Ben Davis (20) 18-0 400
2. Brownsburg 14-1 356
3. Indianapolis Cathedral 9-2 355
4. Penn 10-1 349
5. Center Grove 14-1 321
6. Mishawaka Marian 13-1 268
7. Kokomo 10-4 254
8. HAMMOND CENTRAL 15-1 219
9. NorthWood 11-2 218
10. New Palestine 12-0 216
People are also reading…
11. Carmel 9-5 203
12. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Ch. 14-1 197
13. Westfield 9-2 120
14. Linton-Stockton 13-1 119
15. Jennings County 13-1 111
16. Homestead 12-3 106
17. Lawrence North 10-3 88
18. Noblesville 9-4 79
19. Lafayette Harrison 12-1 58
20. Greenfield-Central 10-1 34
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (8-4), Munster (12-2), 21st Century (12-3).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 11 (Jan. 15)
1. S. Bend Washington (20) 19-0 400
2. Noblesville 17-3 353
3. Zionsville 18-1 349
4. Fort Wayne Northrop 17-1 339
5. Fishers 16-2 325
6. Hamilton Southeastern 17-2 302
7. Bedford North Lawrence 18-3 287
8. Twin Lakes 20-0 234
9. Columbia City 17-2 213
10. Homestead 14-3 189
11. Indian Creek 18-1 154
12. Warren Central 13-4 140
13. LAKE CENTRAL 16-4 133
14. Evansville Memorial 18-1 125
15. VALPARAISO 19-1 111
16. Warsaw 1 5-4 96
17. Center Grove 16-4 90
18. Northridge 17-4 76
19. Fort Wayne Snider 14-4 71
20. Lawrence Central 15-4 37
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (16-3).