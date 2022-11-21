 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Strack & Van Til
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

  • 0

Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:

Indianapolis Cathedral (16);369

2. Ben Davis (2);356

3. Fishers;312

4. Carmel (1);290

5. Penn;285

6. Kokomo;284

7. Zionsville;246

8. Brownsburg;175

9. Bloomington North;149

10. North Central (Indpls.);132

11. NorthWood;125

12. Lawrence North;102

People are also reading…

13. VALPARAISO;99

14. Anderson;91

15. CHESTERTON;80

16. Linton-Stockton;72

17. Homestead;69

18. Warren Central;54

19. Brownstown Central;53

20. Mishawaka Marian;49

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order: Crown Point, Hammond Central, Munster, 21st Century.

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 3 (Nov. 20)

1. South Bend Washington (18);5-0;394

2. Bedford North Lawrence (1);6-0;366

3. Fishers;6-0;347

4. Hamilton Southeastern;6-0;344

5. Noblesville;5-0;320

6. Zionsville;6-0;315

7. Homestead;5-1;236

8. LAKE CENTRAL;3-1;236

9. Fort Wayne Northrop;3-0;227

10. Lawrence Central;3-1;195

11. Fort Wayne Carroll;4-0;174

12. Indian Creek;5-0;135

13. Northridge;4-1;127

14. Mishawaka Marian;5-1;122

15. Corydon Central;8-0;108

16. Westfield;3-2;95

17. Ben Davis;3-2;69

18. Franklin Community;3-2;60

19. Twin Lakes;7-0;58

20. Warren Central;4-2;37

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (3-0), Crown Point (3-3), Valparaiso (6-0).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

When Riley Milausnic gets hot, Lake Central gets her the ball

When Riley Milausnic gets hot, Lake Central gets her the ball

Riley Milausnic, already one of the most proven shooters in The Region, made a career best eight 3-pointers in 12 tries as LC cruised to its third win in four games heading into its first Duneland Athletic Conference game against Chesterton on Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts