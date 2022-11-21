Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points:
Indianapolis Cathedral (16);369
2. Ben Davis (2);356
3. Fishers;312
4. Carmel (1);290
5. Penn;285
6. Kokomo;284
7. Zionsville;246
8. Brownsburg;175
9. Bloomington North;149
10. North Central (Indpls.);132
11. NorthWood;125
12. Lawrence North;102
13. VALPARAISO;99
14. Anderson;91
15. CHESTERTON;80
16. Linton-Stockton;72
17. Homestead;69
18. Warren Central;54
19. Brownstown Central;53
20. Mishawaka Marian;49
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order: Crown Point, Hammond Central, Munster, 21st Century.
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 3 (Nov. 20)
1. South Bend Washington (18);5-0;394
2. Bedford North Lawrence (1);6-0;366
3. Fishers;6-0;347
4. Hamilton Southeastern;6-0;344
5. Noblesville;5-0;320
6. Zionsville;6-0;315
7. Homestead;5-1;236
8. LAKE CENTRAL;3-1;236
9. Fort Wayne Northrop;3-0;227
10. Lawrence Central;3-1;195
11. Fort Wayne Carroll;4-0;174
12. Indian Creek;5-0;135
13. Northridge;4-1;127
14. Mishawaka Marian;5-1;122
15. Corydon Central;8-0;108
16. Westfield;3-2;95
17. Ben Davis;3-2;69
18. Franklin Community;3-2;60
19. Twin Lakes;7-0;58
20. Warren Central;4-2;37
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (3-0), Crown Point (3-3), Valparaiso (6-0).