Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 1 (Nov. 27)
1. Indianapolis Cathedral (17);2-0;397
2. Ben Davis (3);2-0;383
3. Penn;0-0;333
4. Brownsburg;2-0;324
5. Carmel;1-1;303
6. Fishers;1-1;269
7. NorthWood;2-0;234
8. Bloomington North;1-0;233
9. Lawrence North;1-0;197
10. Kokomo;0-1;166
11. Zionsville;0-2;155
12. CHESTERTON;1-0;145
13. VALPARAISO;0-0;144
14. Anderson;2-0;140
15. Homestead;1-0;121
16. North Central (Indpls.);0-1;108
17. Linton-Stockton;1-0;97
18. Warren Central;1-0;82
19. Brownstown Central;1-0;70
20. Westfield;1-0;65
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Crown Point (0-0), Hammond Central (2-0), Munster (2-0), 21st Century (2-0).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 4 (Nov. 27)
1. South Bend Washington (19);7-0;398
2. Zionsville (1);8-0;366
3. Hamilton Southeastern;8-0;358
4. Bedford North Lawrence;6-1;308
5. Noblesville;6-1;305
6. Fort Wayne Northrop;4-0;283
7. Fishers;6-2;265
8. Carroll (Fort Wayne);5-0;254
9. LAKE CENTRAL;4-1;231
10. Indian Creek;7-0;205
11. Homestead;6-2;160
12. Corydon Central;9-0;150
13. Mishawaka Marian;6-1;129
14. Twin Lakes;8-0;128
15. Ben Davis;5-2;107
16. Northridge;6-2;81
17. Lawrence Central;3-2;79
18. Westfield;4-2;50
19. Warren Central;5-2;47
20. Lawrence North;5-2;34
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (4-0), Valparaiso (7-0).