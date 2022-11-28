 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 1 (Nov. 27)

1. Indianapolis Cathedral (17);2-0;397

2. Ben Davis (3);2-0;383

3. Penn;0-0;333

4. Brownsburg;2-0;324

5. Carmel;1-1;303

6. Fishers;1-1;269

7. NorthWood;2-0;234

8. Bloomington North;1-0;233

9. Lawrence North;1-0;197

10. Kokomo;0-1;166

11. Zionsville;0-2;155

12. CHESTERTON;1-0;145

13. VALPARAISO;0-0;144

14. Anderson;2-0;140

15. Homestead;1-0;121

16. North Central (Indpls.);0-1;108

17. Linton-Stockton;1-0;97

18. Warren Central;1-0;82

19. Brownstown Central;1-0;70

20. Westfield;1-0;65

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Crown Point (0-0), Hammond Central (2-0), Munster (2-0), 21st Century (2-0).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 4 (Nov. 27)

1. South Bend Washington (19);7-0;398

2. Zionsville (1);8-0;366

3. Hamilton Southeastern;8-0;358

4. Bedford North Lawrence;6-1;308

5. Noblesville;6-1;305

6. Fort Wayne Northrop;4-0;283

7. Fishers;6-2;265

8. Carroll (Fort Wayne);5-0;254

9. LAKE CENTRAL;4-1;231

10. Indian Creek;7-0;205

11. Homestead;6-2;160

12. Corydon Central;9-0;150

13. Mishawaka Marian;6-1;129

14. Twin Lakes;8-0;128

15. Ben Davis;5-2;107

16. Northridge;6-2;81

17. Lawrence Central;3-2;79

18. Westfield;4-2;50

19. Warren Central;5-2;47

20. Lawrence North;5-2;34

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (4-0), Valparaiso (7-0).

