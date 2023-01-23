Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Rankings Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 9 (Jan. 22)
1. Ben Davis (20);20-0;400
2. Indpls. Cathedral;12-2;372
3. Penn;13-1;363
4. Center Grove;15-1;328
5. Brownsburg;15-2;320
6. Kokomo;12-4;267
7. HAMMOND CENTRAL;16-1;248
8. Carmel;11-5;240
9. New Palestine;14-0;237
10. NorthWood;13-2;220
11. Mishawaka Marian;14-2;216
12. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;15-1;179
13. Linton-Stockton;15-1;144
14. Westfield;10-3;118
15. Jennings County;14-1;116
16. Lawrence North;12-3;103
17. Greenfield-Central;12-1;80
18. Noblesville;11-4;77
19. Homestead;14-4;38
20. Zionsville;9-5;24
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (10-4), Lake Station (13-1), Munster (13-2).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 12 (Jan. 22)
1. South Bend Washington (20);21-0;400
2. Noblesville;20-3;376
3. Fishers;18-2;339
4. Hamilton Southeastern;19-2;333
5. Fort Wayne Northrop;18-2;306
6. Bedford North Lawrence;19-3;304
7. Zionsville;18-2;274
8. Twin Lakes;21-0;241
9. Columbia City;18-2;240
10. Homestead;16-4;193
11. Indian Creek;21-1;166
12. Center Grove;17-4;138
13. Evansville Memorial;21-1;137
14. LAKE CENTRAL;17-5;129
15. Warren Central;14-5;113
16. Fort Wayne Snider;16-4;102
17. VALPARAISO;19-2;77
18. Warsaw;16-5;71
19. Northridge;18-5;52
20. Norwell;17-3;44
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (19-3).