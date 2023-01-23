 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Rankings Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 9 (Jan. 22)

1. Ben Davis (20);20-0;400

2. Indpls. Cathedral;12-2;372

3. Penn;13-1;363

4. Center Grove;15-1;328

5. Brownsburg;15-2;320

6. Kokomo;12-4;267

7. HAMMOND CENTRAL;16-1;248

8. Carmel;11-5;240

9. New Palestine;14-0;237

10. NorthWood;13-2;220

11. Mishawaka Marian;14-2;216

12. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;15-1;179

13. Linton-Stockton;15-1;144

14. Westfield;10-3;118

15. Jennings County;14-1;116

16. Lawrence North;12-3;103

17. Greenfield-Central;12-1;80

18. Noblesville;11-4;77

19. Homestead;14-4;38

20. Zionsville;9-5;24

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (10-4), Lake Station (13-1), Munster (13-2).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 12 (Jan. 22)

1. South Bend Washington (20);21-0;400

2. Noblesville;20-3;376

3. Fishers;18-2;339

4. Hamilton Southeastern;19-2;333

5. Fort Wayne Northrop;18-2;306

6. Bedford North Lawrence;19-3;304

7. Zionsville;18-2;274

8. Twin Lakes;21-0;241

9. Columbia City;18-2;240

10. Homestead;16-4;193

11. Indian Creek;21-1;166

12. Center Grove;17-4;138

13. Evansville Memorial;21-1;137

14. LAKE CENTRAL;17-5;129

15. Warren Central;14-5;113

16. Fort Wayne Snider;16-4;102

17. VALPARAISO;19-2;77

18. Warsaw;16-5;71

19. Northridge;18-5;52

20. Norwell;17-3;44

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (19-3).

