Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 2 (Dec. 4)

1. Indianapolis Cathedral (19);4-0;399

2. Ben Davis (1);5-0;380

3. Penn;2-0;353

4. Brownsburg;4-0;341

5. Carmel;5-1;298

6. CHESTERTON;3-0;247

7. Anderson;3-0;209

8. Homestead;2-0;199

9. Zionsville;2-2;172

10. Fishers;3-2;160

11. Warren Central;2-0;156

12. Kokomo;1-2;151

13. Bloomington North;2-1;145

14. NorthWood;3-1;128

15. North Central (Indpls.);3-1;122

16. Linton-Stockton;3-0;115

17. Lawrence North;1-1;106

18. Noblesville;2-0;90

T19. Southport;2-1;84

T19. Center Grove;4-0;84

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Munster (4-0), Valparaiso (0-1).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 5 (Dec. 4)

1. South Bend Washington (19);9-0;399

2. Zionsville (1);8-0;374

3. Hamilton Southeastern;9-0;367

4. Bedford North Lawrence;8-1;319

5. Noblesville;7-2;297

6. Fishers;9-2;278

7. LAKE CENTRAL;6-1;257

8. Fort Wayne Northrop;6-1;255

T9. Homestead;7-2;209

T9. Indian Creek;9-0;209

11. Twin Lakes;9-0;169

12. Northridge;8-2;147

13. Mishawaka Marian;8-1;128

14. Warren Central;7-2;97

15. Carroll (Fort Wayne);6-3;81

16. Corydon Central;9-1;79

17. Columbia City;8-1;72

18. Norwell;8-1;71

19. Warsaw;7-2;59

20. Lawrence Central;3-2;51

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Valparaiso (8-0).

