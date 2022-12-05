Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 2 (Dec. 4)
1. Indianapolis Cathedral (19);4-0;399
2. Ben Davis (1);5-0;380
3. Penn;2-0;353
4. Brownsburg;4-0;341
5. Carmel;5-1;298
6. CHESTERTON;3-0;247
7. Anderson;3-0;209
8. Homestead;2-0;199
9. Zionsville;2-2;172
10. Fishers;3-2;160
11. Warren Central;2-0;156
12. Kokomo;1-2;151
13. Bloomington North;2-1;145
14. NorthWood;3-1;128
15. North Central (Indpls.);3-1;122
16. Linton-Stockton;3-0;115
17. Lawrence North;1-1;106
18. Noblesville;2-0;90
T19. Southport;2-1;84
T19. Center Grove;4-0;84
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Munster (4-0), Valparaiso (0-1).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 5 (Dec. 4)
1. South Bend Washington (19);9-0;399
2. Zionsville (1);8-0;374
3. Hamilton Southeastern;9-0;367
4. Bedford North Lawrence;8-1;319
5. Noblesville;7-2;297
6. Fishers;9-2;278
7. LAKE CENTRAL;6-1;257
8. Fort Wayne Northrop;6-1;255
T9. Homestead;7-2;209
T9. Indian Creek;9-0;209
11. Twin Lakes;9-0;169
12. Northridge;8-2;147
13. Mishawaka Marian;8-1;128
14. Warren Central;7-2;97
15. Carroll (Fort Wayne);6-3;81
16. Corydon Central;9-1;79
17. Columbia City;8-1;72
18. Norwell;8-1;71
19. Warsaw;7-2;59
20. Lawrence Central;3-2;51
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Valparaiso (8-0).