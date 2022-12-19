Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 4 (Dec. 18)
1. Ben Davis (20);9-0;400
2. Indianapolis Cathedral;5-1;363
3. Penn;6-0;354
4. Homestead;5-0;316
5. Brownsburg;7-1;303
6. Kokomo;5-2;285
7. Center Grove;7-0;267
8. Carmel;5-3;213
9. Noblesville;4-1;208
10. Mishawaka Marian;7-0;180
11. Fishers;5-3;172
People are also reading…
12. NorthWood;7-1;144
13. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;6-0;114
T14. Lawrence North;4-1;96
T14. Zionsville;5-3;96
16. CHESTERTON;4-2;82
17. Westfield;5-1;78
18. Anderson;4-2;71
19. Warren Central;4-2;69
20. Linton-Stockton;6-1;64
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Crown Point (4-2), Hammond Central (6-0), Munster (6-0), 21st Century (5-2).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 7 (Dec. 18)
1. South Bend Washington (19);14-0;399
2. Zionsville (1);12-0;381
3. Bedford North Lawrence;12-1;350
4. Fishers;11-2;337
5. Hamilton Southeastern;11-1;320
6. Fort Wayne Northrop;9-1;290
7. LAKE CENTRAL;8-1;266
8. Noblesville;9-3;236
9. Homestead;10-2;220
10. Northridge;11-2;194
11. Indian Creek;13-0;191
12. Twin Lakes;13-0;186
13. Columbia City;11-1;173
14. Mishawaka Marian;12-2;99
15. Warsaw;10-3;80
16. VALPARAISO;12-0;77
17. Norwell;11-2;70
18. Corydon Central;11-1;61
19. Warren Central;11-3;60
20. Ben Davis;10-4;56
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (8-1), Kankakee Valley (11-2).