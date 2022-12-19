 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 4 (Dec. 18)

1. Ben Davis (20);9-0;400

2. Indianapolis Cathedral;5-1;363

3. Penn;6-0;354

4. Homestead;5-0;316

5. Brownsburg;7-1;303

6. Kokomo;5-2;285

7. Center Grove;7-0;267

8. Carmel;5-3;213

9. Noblesville;4-1;208

10. Mishawaka Marian;7-0;180

11. Fishers;5-3;172

12. NorthWood;7-1;144

13. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;6-0;114

T14. Lawrence North;4-1;96

T14. Zionsville;5-3;96

16. CHESTERTON;4-2;82

17. Westfield;5-1;78

18. Anderson;4-2;71

19. Warren Central;4-2;69

20. Linton-Stockton;6-1;64

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Crown Point (4-2), Hammond Central (6-0), Munster (6-0), 21st Century (5-2).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 7 (Dec. 18)

1. South Bend Washington (19);14-0;399

2. Zionsville (1);12-0;381

3. Bedford North Lawrence;12-1;350

4. Fishers;11-2;337

5. Hamilton Southeastern;11-1;320

6. Fort Wayne Northrop;9-1;290

7. LAKE CENTRAL;8-1;266

8. Noblesville;9-3;236

9. Homestead;10-2;220

10. Northridge;11-2;194

11. Indian Creek;13-0;191

12. Twin Lakes;13-0;186

13. Columbia City;11-1;173

14. Mishawaka Marian;12-2;99

15. Warsaw;10-3;80

16. VALPARAISO;12-0;77

17. Norwell;11-2;70

18. Corydon Central;11-1;61

19. Warren Central;11-3;60

20. Ben Davis;10-4;56

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (8-1), Kankakee Valley (11-2).

