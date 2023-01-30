Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Rankings Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 10 (Jan. 29)
1. Ben Davis (20);22-0;400
2. Penn;16-1;379
3. Center Grove;16-1;344
4. Indianapolis Cathedral;13-3;330
5. Brownsburg;16-2;328
6. HAMMOND CENTRAL;17-1;278
7. Kokomo;14-4;276
8. New Palestine;15-0;246
9. Carmel;11-6;230
10. NorthWood;14-2;219
11. Mishawaka Marian;16-2;195
12. Linton-Stockton;17-1;171
13. Jennings County;15-1;152
14. Greenfield-Central;15-1;146
15. Lawrence North;12-3;119
16. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;15-3;73
17. Homestead;15-4;50
18. Zionsville;10-6;34
19. Noblesville;12-5;28
20. Norwell;15-2;25
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (12-4), Lake Station (14-1), Munster (15-2).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball final poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 13 (Jan. 29)
1. South Bend Washington (20);23-0;400
2. Noblesville;21-3;351
3. Hamilton Southeastern;20-2;342
4. Fishers;20-2;335
5. Zionsville;19-2;309
6. Bedford North Lawrence;20-3;307
7. Columbia City;20-2;271
8. Fort Wayne Northrop;19-3;264
9. Twin Lakes;23-0;222
10. Indian Creek;22-1;174
11. Center Grove;18-4;162
12. Homestead;16-5;148
13. Evansville Memorial;23-1;142
14. Fort Wayne Snider;18-4;138
15. LAKE CENTRAL;18-5;135
16. VALPARAISO;20-2;90
17. Warsaw;17-5;88
18. Warren Central;15-6;65
19. Northridge;19-5;56
20. Norwell;19-3;50
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (21-3).