 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0

Rankings Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 10 (Jan. 29)

1. Ben Davis (20);22-0;400

2. Penn;16-1;379

3. Center Grove;16-1;344

4. Indianapolis Cathedral;13-3;330

5. Brownsburg;16-2;328

6. HAMMOND CENTRAL;17-1;278

7. Kokomo;14-4;276

8. New Palestine;15-0;246

9. Carmel;11-6;230

10. NorthWood;14-2;219

People are also reading…

11. Mishawaka Marian;16-2;195

12. Linton-Stockton;17-1;171

13. Jennings County;15-1;152

14. Greenfield-Central;15-1;146

15. Lawrence North;12-3;119

16. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;15-3;73

17. Homestead;15-4;50

18. Zionsville;10-6;34

19. Noblesville;12-5;28

20. Norwell;15-2;25

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (12-4), Lake Station (14-1), Munster (15-2).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball final poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 13 (Jan. 29)

1. South Bend Washington (20);23-0;400

2. Noblesville;21-3;351

3. Hamilton Southeastern;20-2;342

4. Fishers;20-2;335

5. Zionsville;19-2;309

6. Bedford North Lawrence;20-3;307

7. Columbia City;20-2;271

8. Fort Wayne Northrop;19-3;264

9. Twin Lakes;23-0;222

10. Indian Creek;22-1;174

11. Center Grove;18-4;162

12. Homestead;16-5;148

13. Evansville Memorial;23-1;142

14. Fort Wayne Snider;18-4;138

15. LAKE CENTRAL;18-5;135

16. VALPARAISO;20-2;90

17. Warsaw;17-5;88

18. Warren Central;15-6;65

19. Northridge;19-5;56

20. Norwell;19-3;50

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (21-3).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts