Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 3 (Dec. 11)
1. Ben Davis (17);7-0;378
2. Penn (1);5-0;352
3. Brownsburg;6-0;337
4. Indianapolis Cathedral (1);4-1;336
5. Noblesville;4-0;277
6. Homestead;4-0;269
7. Carmel;4-2;240
8. CHESTERTON;3-1;192
9. Anderson;4-1;189
10. Kokomo;3-2;150
11. Fishers;4-3;148
12. Center Grove;5-0;145
13. NorthWood;5-1;122
14. Mishawaka Marian;6-0;113
15. Warren Central;3-1;107
16. Zionsville;3-3;86
17. Lawrence North;3-1;74
18. Linton-Stockton;4-1;63
19. Bloomington North;3-2;40
20. Northridge;5-0;36
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Crown Point (4-1), Hammond Central (4-0), Munster (5-0), Valparaiso (2-1).
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 6 (Dec. 11)
1. South Bend Washington (19);12-0;399
2. Zionsville (1);10-0;376
3. Hamilton Southeastern;11-0;365
4. Bedford North Lawrence;10-1;334
5. Fishers;9-2;313
6. Fort Wayne Northrop;9-1;283
7. LAKE CENTRAL;7-1;274
8. Noblesville;7-3;238
9. Homestead;9-2;215
10. Indian Creek;10-0;198
11. Northridge;10-2;185
12. Twin Lakes;12-0;179
13. Columbia City;9-1;133
14. Warsaw;9-2;109
15. Mishawaka Marian;10-2;100
16. Corydon Central;11-1;83
17. Ben Davis;9-3;73
18. Norwell;9-2;64
19. Warren Central;8-3;51
20. VALPARAISO;10-0;45
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (5-1).