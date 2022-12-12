 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana boys and girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Boys Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 3 (Dec. 11)

1. Ben Davis (17);7-0;378

2. Penn (1);5-0;352

3. Brownsburg;6-0;337

4. Indianapolis Cathedral (1);4-1;336

5. Noblesville;4-0;277

6. Homestead;4-0;269

7. Carmel;4-2;240

8. CHESTERTON;3-1;192

9. Anderson;4-1;189

10. Kokomo;3-2;150

11. Fishers;4-3;148

12. Center Grove;5-0;145

13. NorthWood;5-1;122

14. Mishawaka Marian;6-0;113

15. Warren Central;3-1;107

16. Zionsville;3-3;86

17. Lawrence North;3-1;74

18. Linton-Stockton;4-1;63

19. Bloomington North;3-2;40

20. Northridge;5-0;36

Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Crown Point (4-1), Hammond Central (4-0), Munster (5-0), Valparaiso (2-1).

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 6 (Dec. 11)

1. South Bend Washington (19);12-0;399

2. Zionsville (1);10-0;376

3. Hamilton Southeastern;11-0;365

4. Bedford North Lawrence;10-1;334

5. Fishers;9-2;313

6. Fort Wayne Northrop;9-1;283

7. LAKE CENTRAL;7-1;274

8. Noblesville;7-3;238

9. Homestead;9-2;215

10. Indian Creek;10-0;198

11. Northridge;10-2;185

12. Twin Lakes;12-0;179

13. Columbia City;9-1;133

14. Warsaw;9-2;109

15. Mishawaka Marian;10-2;100

16. Corydon Central;11-1;83

17. Ben Davis;9-3;73

18. Norwell;9-2;64

19. Warren Central;8-3;51

20. VALPARAISO;10-0;45

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Andrean (5-1).

