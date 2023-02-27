Rankings Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball final poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 14 (Feb. 26)
1. Ben Davis (20);26-0;400
2. Penn;23-1;380
3. HAMMOND CENTRAL;22-1;356
4. Kokomo;19-4;332
5. Center Grove;20-2;316
6. Indianapolis Cathedral;17-5;282
7. Brownsburg;18-4;269
8. NorthWood;21-2;257
9. Mishawaka Marian;22-2;225
10. Linton-Stockton;23-1;213
11. Greenfield-Central;21-1;198
12. Carmel;15-7;175
13. Jennings County;20-2;161
14. New Palestine;21-2;141
15. MUNSTER;22-2;127
16. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;20-3;98
17. Anderson;19-4;72
T18. Norwell;20-3;43
T18. Wapahani;21-1;43
20. Lawrence North;17-7;12
Other local schools receiving votes: Chesterton.