Rankings Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 11 (Feb. 5)
1. Ben Davis (20);22-0;400
2. Penn;17-1;378
3. Center Grove;17-1;353
4. Brownsburg;17-2;327
5. HAMMOND CENTRAL;18-1;308
6. Indianapolis Cathedral;13-4;302
7. Kokomo;15-4;267
8. Carmel;12-6;234
9. NorthWood;15-2;231
T10. New Palestine;16-1;201
T10. Mishawaka Marian;17-2;201
12. Jennings County;16-1;181
13. Linton-Stockton;18-1;167
14. Greenfield-Central;17-1;151
15. Lawrence North;14-4;133
16. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;15-3;75
17. Homestead;15-4;55
18. Anderson;15-3;40
19. Norwell;16-2;39
20. Zionsville;11-6;25
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (14-4), Lake Station (16-1), Munster (16-2).