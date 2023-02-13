Rankings Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 12 (Feb. 12)
1. Ben Davis (20);24-0;400
2. Penn;19-1;380
3. Brownsburg;18-2;352
4. HAMMOND CENTRAL;19-1;329
5. Indianapolis Cathedral;15-4;299
6. Center Grove;17-2;281
7. Kokomo;16-4;269
8. NorthWood;17-2;241
9. Carmel;14-6;231
10. Mishawaka Marian;19-2;210
People are also reading…
11. Linton-Stockton;19-1;183
12. Greenfield-Central;19-1;175
T13. Anderson;18-3;131
T13. New Palastine;18-2;131
15. Jennings County;17-2;104
16. Lawrence North;15-5;100
17. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;17-3;79
18. Zionsville;13-6;69
19. Norwell;18-2;61
20. Munster;18-2;41
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (15-5), Lake Station (17-1).