Rankings Boys Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 13 (Feb. 19)
1. Ben Davis (20);24-0;400
2. Penn;21-1;380
3. HAMMOND CENTRAL;20-1;351
4. Kokomo;18-4;306
5. Brownsburg;18-3;300
6. Center Grove;18-2;299
7. Indianapolis Cathedral;16-5;296
8. NorthWood;19-2;252
9. Mishawaka Marian;20-2;235
T10. Linton-Stockton;21-2;193
T10. Greenfield-Central;20-1;193
12. Carmel;14-7;166
13. Jennings County;18-2;146
14. New Palestine;20-2;132
15. MUNSTER;20-2;120
16. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian;18-3;98
17. Anderson;18-4;65
18. Norwell;19-3;38
T19. Wapahani;20-1;27
T19. Fishers;13-10;27
Other local schools receiving votes in alphabetical order (with 2022-23 record): Chesterton (17-5), Lake Station (18-2).