Presented By Strack & Van Til
urgent

Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

  • Updated
Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 2 (Nov. 13)

1. South Bend Washington (17);3-0;395

T2. Bedford North Lawrence (1);3-0;349

T2. Fishers (1);5-0;349

4. Hamilton Southeastern;4-0;331

5. Noblesville (1);3-0;322

6. Zionsville;4-0;315

7. Homestead;3-0;271

8. LAKE CENTRAL;2-1;223

9. Fort Wayne Northrop;3-0;207

10. Franklin Community;3-1;171

11. Ben Davis;2-1;151

12. Westfield;3-1;142

13. Lawrence Central;2-1;130

14. CROWN POINT;3-0;121

15. Mishawaka Marian;3-1;88

16. Northridge;2-1;79

17. Center Grove;2-1;75

18. Fort Wayne Carroll;2-0;51

19. Indian Creek;2-0;37

20. Corydon Central;6-0;33

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Valparaiso (3-0).

