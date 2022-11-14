Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 2 (Nov. 13)
1. South Bend Washington (17);3-0;395
T2. Bedford North Lawrence (1);3-0;349
T2. Fishers (1);5-0;349
4. Hamilton Southeastern;4-0;331
5. Noblesville (1);3-0;322
6. Zionsville;4-0;315
7. Homestead;3-0;271
8. LAKE CENTRAL;2-1;223
9. Fort Wayne Northrop;3-0;207
10. Franklin Community;3-1;171
People are also reading…
11. Ben Davis;2-1;151
12. Westfield;3-1;142
13. Lawrence Central;2-1;130
14. CROWN POINT;3-0;121
15. Mishawaka Marian;3-1;88
16. Northridge;2-1;79
17. Center Grove;2-1;75
18. Fort Wayne Carroll;2-0;51
19. Indian Creek;2-0;37
20. Corydon Central;6-0;33
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Valparaiso (3-0).