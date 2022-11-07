Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 1 (Nov. 6)
1. South Bend Washington (14);2-0;393
2. Bedford North Lawrence (1);1-0;362
3. Fishers (1);2-0;347
4. Noblesville (4);1-0;324
5. Zionsville;2-0;302
6. Hamilton Southeastern;1-0;297
7. LAKE CENTRAL;1-1;233
8. East Central;2-0;224
9. Homestead;1-0;223
10. Franklin;2-0;209
11. Westfield;2-0;130
12. Mishawaka Marian;2-0;116
13. Fort Wayne Northrop;1-0;109
14. Fort Waye Snider;1-1;108
15. Ben Davis;0-1;89
16. CROWN POINT;2-0;70
17. Columbus East;0-0 67
18. Center Grove;1-1;65
19. Lawrence Central;0-1;57
20. Northridge;1-0;55
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Kouts (0-0), Valparaiso (1-0).