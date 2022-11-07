 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 1 (Nov. 6)

1. South Bend Washington (14);2-0;393

2. Bedford North Lawrence (1);1-0;362

3. Fishers (1);2-0;347

4. Noblesville (4);1-0;324

5. Zionsville;2-0;302

6. Hamilton Southeastern;1-0;297

7. LAKE CENTRAL;1-1;233

8. East Central;2-0;224

9. Homestead;1-0;223

10. Franklin;2-0;209

11. Westfield;2-0;130

12. Mishawaka Marian;2-0;116

13. Fort Wayne Northrop;1-0;109

14. Fort Waye Snider;1-1;108

15. Ben Davis;0-1;89

16. CROWN POINT;2-0;70

17. Columbus East;0-0 67

18. Center Grove;1-1;65

19. Lawrence Central;0-1;57

20. Northridge;1-0;55

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Kouts (0-0), Valparaiso (1-0).

