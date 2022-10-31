 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the preseason IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 final records and rating points:

1. South Bend Washington (16);27-1;364

2. Bedford North Lawrence (2);24-3;335

3. Fishers (1);20-5;307

4. Noblesville (4);25-4;279

5. Zionsville;16-7;213

6. Hamilton Southeastern (1);14-8;207

7. LAKE CENTRAL;24-4;198

8. Homestead (1);23-2;193

9. Franklin;28-2;189

10. East Central;22-5;178

11. North Central (Indpls.);21-7;145

12. Fort Wayne Snider;20-4;137

13. Westfield;18-5;108

14. Columbus East;19-4;98

T15. Ben Davis;15-10;95

T15. Carmel;15-8;95

17. Mishawaka Marian;20-6;92

18. Fort Wayne Northrop;15-8;81

19. CROWN POINT;24-4;74

20. Center Grove;13-10;66

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): Kouts (20-7), South Central (26-1), Valparaiso (19-5).

