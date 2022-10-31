Here's how Northwest Indiana girls basketball teams fare in the preseason IBCA rankings

Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 final records and rating points:
1. South Bend Washington (16);27-1;364
2. Bedford North Lawrence (2);24-3;335
3. Fishers (1);20-5;307
4. Noblesville (4);25-4;279
5. Zionsville;16-7;213
6. Hamilton Southeastern (1);14-8;207
7. LAKE CENTRAL;24-4;198
8. Homestead (1);23-2;193
9. Franklin;28-2;189
10. East Central;22-5;178
11. North Central (Indpls.);21-7;145
12. Fort Wayne Snider;20-4;137
13. Westfield;18-5;108
14. Columbus East;19-4;98
T15. Ben Davis;15-10;95
T15. Carmel;15-8;95
17. Mishawaka Marian;20-6;92
18. Fort Wayne Northrop;15-8;81
19. CROWN POINT;24-4;74
20. Center Grove;13-10;66
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2021-22 record): Kouts (20-7), South Central (26-1), Valparaiso (19-5).