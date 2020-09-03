 Skip to main content
Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence
Prep football | Notes

Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence

Ayden Hernandez carries a lot more than the ball every time the running back takes a handoff.

The River Forest senior wears three bracelets around his right wrist. The first was a gift from his brother and the other two bear the phrases “Relentless” and “Want To.” Hernandez received the third bracelet from River Forest coach Joe O’Connell two years ago and the running back hasn’t taken it off since.

“I like the word ‘Relentless’ and what that represents and ‘Want To’ means something special to me,” Hernandez said. “I want to be here. I don’t have to be, but I want to be part of this.”

“This” is the River Forest turnaround that O’Connell had in mind when he took the job in the fall of 2018. He brought the “Want To” bracelets with him and when players put in work on the field or the weight room, they earned the bracelet. O’Connell remembers that Hernandez earned his bracelet pretty quickly.

“When I first got here, we went about trying to change the culture,” O’Connell said. “At the end of that first summer, a group of guys got them for the work they did in the weight room. Ayden is one of those guys that every coach wants to coach. He’s hard working and he has the respect of every person in this program.”

That respect was displayed when Hernandez was the only player on the roster to earn a unanimous vote for captain this season. The two-way player shines as the starting running back who also does a fair amount of pass catching. Defensively, Hernandez is a force at linebacker, already tallying 12 tackles in two games.

Hernandez had a breakout game on the ground last Friday, running for 117 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-6 win over Boone Grove. Coming off a year where the Ingots went 6-5, Hernandez now has his eyes on delivering a winning season for the second consecutive year, a feat River Forest hasn’t accomplished since 2001.

“We’re all out here to work and to continue to improve this program,” Hernandez said. “The (success) feels good. I’ve experienced the losses and now we want to turn this around.”

Early challenges help Chesterton

Chesterton football coach Mark Peterson is the first to know that no one is happy with an 0-2 start to the season, but he also knows that not all 0-2 records are created equally.

The Trojans have gotten off to a tough start this season, with losses to Hobart and Pioneer, two teams that are expected to make deep runs in the postseason in their respective classes. Despite the losses, Peterson is not deterred as Chesterton prepares to start Duneland Athletic Conference action this Friday against Michigan City.

“We’ve played two teams that were ranked at the top of their respective divisions when we played them,” Peterson said. “We learned a lot from both of these games. If I go back and reevaluate these last two weeks, I know that we’re an offensive play here or a defensive play there from a different result. That comes from experience and growth and I’m proud of our guys for continuing to grow.”

Lockhart time at Valpo

Logan Lockhart will once again get the opportunity to lead the Valparaiso football team. Coming off the opening week heroics when the reserve quarterback led the Vikings to a comeback victory over Penn, Lockhart will start for Valparaiso on Friday night.

Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall confirmed that starter Maximus Grimes (injury) is out against LaPorte and that Lockhart has been running with the starters during the Vikings’ off week.

Lockhart threw for 141 yards in the 17-16 win over Penn in Week 1. He threw for the bulk of those yards in two fourth-quarter drives that helped the Vikings erase a two-score deficit in the final three minutes.

“We’ve learned over the last two years that teams are going to make us throw the ball,” Marshall said. “Logan is a very knowledgeable quarterback. There’s just some finer points, prior to the snap of the football where he needs to make the proper reads. The difference between junior varsity and varsity is you have to nail those points home even more. We know once the snap happens, he’s an athlete and he’s going to make plays happen.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

