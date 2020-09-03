Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ayden Hernandez carries a lot more than the ball every time the running back takes a handoff.

The River Forest senior wears three bracelets around his right wrist. The first was a gift from his brother and the other two bear the phrases “Relentless” and “Want To.” Hernandez received the third bracelet from River Forest coach Joe O’Connell two years ago and the running back hasn’t taken it off since.

“I like the word ‘Relentless’ and what that represents and ‘Want To’ means something special to me,” Hernandez said. “I want to be here. I don’t have to be, but I want to be part of this.”

“This” is the River Forest turnaround that O’Connell had in mind when he took the job in the fall of 2018. He brought the “Want To” bracelets with him and when players put in work on the field or the weight room, they earned the bracelet. O’Connell remembers that Hernandez earned his bracelet pretty quickly.

“When I first got here, we went about trying to change the culture,” O’Connell said. “At the end of that first summer, a group of guys got them for the work they did in the weight room. Ayden is one of those guys that every coach wants to coach. He’s hard working and he has the respect of every person in this program.”