The op-ed piece from another publication on Friday caught the eye of a physician friend, and he forwarded it to me, asking my opinion. The headline read, “Popular or not, football doesn’t belong in our public schools.”

This is not the first such call to ban the sport. I doubt it will be the last.

However, this effort was among the poorest I have ever seen in making its case. In a classic example of “shoot, aim, ready,” the article was long on emotion and sensational anecdotes but entirely absent of any scientific data to support its argument.

“If the past is prologue,” wrote the author, “one or more of these boys will drop dead somewhere before making a single block or tackle – just from their coaches over-the-top drills to get them into playing condition …”

Besides there being too many deaths in football from exertional heat illness, asthma, or sickle cell trait, the article claimed record keeping is poor but “well over 1,000 have probably died in the history of high school football.” The story went on to cite Damar Hamlin’s near death from commotio cordis, claim youth and high school football contributed to domestic violence and opioid abuse, and opined that the game was too strenuous for the one in 12 African Americans who have sickle cell trait.

Opinions aside, let’s look at the facts. Only one of the op-ed’s claims, regarding total number of deaths, is supported.

From 2017-2021, the death rate from exertional heat (EHI) in high school football did increase, from 1.4/year between 2012-2016, to 2.4 year. That is according to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) based in Indianapolis. Still, the numbers between 2012 and 2021 are far better than those between 2006 and 2011. In those six years, there were 28 heat-related deaths in football. During the following 11 years, there have been 21.

That is still too many because EHI is entirely preventable and entirely treatable. However, during the same period, there have been at least as many heat-related and exertional deaths in other sports. For example, in 2019, a girls’ high school basketball player in Georgia died of heat stroke after a summer workout. A year later, a Los Angeles high school soccer player and Kentucky collegiate wrestler died similarly.

The culprit in these cases was not the sport but poor judgement on the part of coaches and those supervising them. There are rules to follow regarding athletic activity and the heat index. Adults who are responsible for high schoolers and collegians just need to follow them, regardless of sport.

However, if the death rate from over-exertion in a sport is your criterion for banning it, then men’s basketball at the high school and college level should draw top consideration. As reported in this space on Saturday, in the wake of the collapse of USC’s Bronny James last week, male basketball has been our most deadly sport, by far, over the last four decades. At the collegiate level, its frequency has been nearly double football’s. Is anyone accusing basketball coaches of “over-the-top drills”? The deadliest sport for collegians between 1982 and 2021, though? Men’s skiing.

At the high school level during the same period, exertion-related deaths have been more frequent in boys’ basketball than football but when traumatic injuries are factored in, football pulls ahead, just edging out male gymnastics.

In the most recently reported school year (2020-21), football had the greatest number of catastrophic traumatic injuries at the high school level but male and female cheerleading had the highest frequency with football second. At the college level, football was tops again for pure numbers but the rates were higher among male gymnasts and female skiers.

In terms of catastrophic exertional injuries or medical conditions in 2020-21, football had the highest number among high schoolers but rowing and boys’ basketball experienced a higher incidence rate. Among collegians, football had the most incidents but men’s basketball, men’s water polo, and men’s skiing all had higher frequencies

As for record keeping, the numbers I have cited come from the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research at the University of North Carolina. NCCSIR been tallying numbers annually for football since 1931 and all high school and college sports since 1982, reporting 1,280 middle and high school football-related deaths since 1931.

In spite of what happened to Damar Hamlin, commotio cordis is not a common occurrence on the gridiron. While documented previously in high school and youth football, it had never taken place in an NFL game until Hamlin’s misfortune. Again, if death rate is how a sport should be judged, when it comes to commotio cordis – where the heart stops because of a direct blow to the chest – youth baseball should be on the chopping block, not football. According to a 2009 literature review in Sports Health, baseball, softball, and hockey rank one through three regarding risk for the condition, with the typical cause being struck in the chest by the game’s hard projectile, not a collision with another player. Football was a distant fourth.

As for mental health issues, a 2021 study in Frontiers in Neurology found that former high school football players had the same rates of depression, anxiety/panic disorder, suicidal ideation, and depression as those who did not play the game.

When it comes to sickle cell trait, would African-Americans with the condition suddenly be immune to the dangers of exertion in other sports?

The commentary in question was not without its merits but remarkably steered away from head trauma until a brief mention at the end. True enough, football has its dangers. Efforts to take the head out of the game, so far, have been largely fruitless. Concussion rates in the NFL remain stubbornly the same despite rule changes and supposed improvements in equipment.

But organizers have succeeded in taking the head out of practices by limiting contact. Furthermore, the long-term risk of neurodegenerative diseases associated with football is not evident among those who do not go beyond the high school level. So says multiple studies out of the Mayo Clinic. Continue on to the collegiate level and the danger becomes dose dependent.

That dose is from the hundreds to thousands of sub-concussive hits absorbed day after day, not from number of concussions. Consequently, limiting contact in practice – as has become common at all levels over the last decade – is likely to limit future cases of CTE.

Removing punts and kickoffs from the game would further reduce the risk of head trauma.

If that is not enough for the naysayers and they succeed in banning the sport from high schools and even public universities, then be prepared for them eventually to come back for cheerleading, gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, soccer, and wrestling. And maybe even basketball and skiing.