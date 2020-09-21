High school prep results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Monday's Results
Girls golf
Twin Lakes Sectional
At Tippecanoe Country Club
Team scores
1. Kankakee Valley 390, 2. North Newton 406, 3. Twin Lakes 422, 4. Winamac 426, 5. Pioneer 450, 6. Rensselaer 470, 7. Tri-County 470, 8. South Newton 475.
Medalist: Mackendzie Dresbaugh (NN) 81
KANKAKEE VALLEY — Brynlee DeBoard 88, Allison Rushmore 99, Kolby Enix 100, Nadia Hemphill 103.
NORTH NEWTON — Dresbaugh 81, Madelyn Arrenholz 103, Madeline Binge 108, Gracie Stevens 114.
Girls soccer
Hebron 8, River Forest 1
HEBRON — Kylee Babiak 3 goals; Madi Maas 3 goals, 1 assist; Rebekah Hays 1 goal; Vive Reyes 1 goal; Alexys Rippe 1 assist; Caitlyn Rhoads 1 assist; Lia Panagiotidis 1 assist; Magy Vincent 1 assist; Myah Donovan 1 assist; Mya Morrow 2 saves.
RIVER FOREST — A’Mya Hall 1 goal; Abigail Witt 11 saves.
Boys tennis
Andrean 3, Calumet 0
SINGLES — Peter Clements d. Enrique Nieto 6-3, 6-2; Aidan Conley d. Israel Bautista 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Josh West and John Clements d. Jaydon Doran and Thomas Sopierz 6-0, 6-1.
Note: Both teams defaulted at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Chesterton 5, Lowell 0
SINGLES — Fabio Haiduc d. Landon Krambeck 6-2, 6-1; Drake Redman d. Scotty Griggs 6-1, 6-0; Troy Feller d. Josh Overmeyer 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES — John Powell & Brock Redman d. Sebastian DeWitt & Jasper Hochbaum 6-2, 6-4; John Petro & David Archbald d. Jacob Brouwer & Ronald Gryczewski 6-1, 6-1.
JV score: Chesterton 10-0.
Records: Chesterton 11-1.
Merrillville 3, Hobart 2
SINGLES — Noah Terpstra (M) d. Max Jancich 2-6, 6-3, 11-9; Benzi Corrales (M) d. Carter Mohr 6-3, 6-4; Ethan Cover (H) d. Matthew Sahagon 7-5, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Micah Rayburn and Ronald Greene (M) d. Chad Tomaga and Nick Kolopanis 6-2, 6-2; Jaydon Honce and Cameron Gonzales (H) d. Soji Oduneye and Jamar Williams 6-4, 6-1.
Records: Hobart 6-4.
Girls volleyball
River Forest 25-25-25, LaCrosse 11-15-16
JV score: River Forest 25-25, LaCrosse 24-18.
