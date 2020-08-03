High school prep results

-
Monday's Results
Girls Golf
LaPorte County Invitational
AT MICHIGAN CITY MUNICIPAL
1. New Prairie 328, 2. LaPorte 334, 3. Michigan City 342
NEW PRAIRIE — Jordan Winters 75, Jaiden Winters 78, Zoie Martinez 87, Jenna Baumann 88.
LAPORTE — Molley Menne 79, Jayme Noll 82, Gabby Hull 84, Ella Schable 89, Kamryn Kubik 89.
MICHIGAN CITY — Lia Thomas 58, Taylor Skibinski 67, Krystani Quinn 108, Violet Murphy 109.
MARQUETTE — Mary Kate Bobillo 91, Alexis Barr 116, Laura Kearney 118.
