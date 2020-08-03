You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school prep results

High school prep results

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock

Golf stock

 Provided

Monday's Results

Girls Golf

LaPorte County Invitational

AT MICHIGAN CITY MUNICIPAL

1. New Prairie 328, 2. LaPorte 334, 3. Michigan City 342

NEW PRAIRIE — Jordan Winters 75, Jaiden Winters 78, Zoie Martinez 87, Jenna Baumann 88.

LAPORTE — Molley Menne 79, Jayme Noll 82, Gabby Hull 84, Ella Schable 89, Kamryn Kubik 89.

MICHIGAN CITY — Lia Thomas 58, Taylor Skibinski 67, Krystani Quinn 108, Violet Murphy 109.

MARQUETTE — Mary Kate Bobillo 91, Alexis Barr 116, Laura Kearney 118.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts