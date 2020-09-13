High school prep results

-
Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Saturday's Late results
Girls soccer
Chesterton 7, Hobart 1
CHESTERTON -- Addy Joiner 3 goals; Ingred Hurst 1 goal; Grace Bamber 1 goal; Kaitlyn Kogl 1 goal; Sophie Deruntz 1 goal; Carley Balas 3 saves.
HOBART -- Kaitlyn Roscoe 1 goals; Rylee Cotton 17 saves.
Kankakee Valley 8, Portage 1
KANKAKEE VALLEY -- Kate Thomas 3 goals; Itzel Ruvalcaba 2 goals; Ella Carden 1 goal; Mady Hamstra 1 goal, Blythe Campbell 1 goal.
Times Staff
