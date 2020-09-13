 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school prep results
agate urgent

High school prep results

{{featured_button_text}}
football stock

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Saturday's Late results

Girls soccer

Chesterton 7, Hobart 1

CHESTERTON -- Addy Joiner 3 goals; Ingred Hurst 1 goal; Grace Bamber 1 goal; Kaitlyn Kogl 1 goal; Sophie Deruntz 1 goal; Carley Balas 3 saves.

HOBART -- Kaitlyn Roscoe 1 goals; Rylee Cotton 17 saves.

Kankakee Valley 8, Portage 1

KANKAKEE VALLEY -- Kate Thomas 3 goals; Itzel Ruvalcaba 2 goals; Ella Carden 1 goal; Mady Hamstra 1 goal, Blythe Campbell 1 goal.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts