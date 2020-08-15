High school prep results

Return to homepage ×
Friday's Results
Girls Golf
White Hawk Country Club (Black Nine)
Crown Point 184, Penn 191, Lake Central 198
Co-Medalists: Val Gozo, Delaney Adams (CP) 42
CROWN POINT -- D. Adams 42, Gozo 42, Madelyn Adams 47, Carli Manes 53.
PENN -- Delaney Wade 45, Gillian Lippert 47, Syndey Szklarek 48, Meghan Mounts 51
LAKE CENTRAL -- Kamyran Golec 46, Caroline Good 47, Cierra Kubacki 48, Braeden Mahoney 57
