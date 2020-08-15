You are the owner of this article.
High school prep results

Golf stock

Friday's Results

Girls Golf

White Hawk Country Club (Black Nine)

Crown Point 184, Penn 191, Lake Central 198

Co-Medalists: Val Gozo, Delaney Adams (CP) 42

CROWN POINT -- D. Adams 42, Gozo 42, Madelyn Adams 47, Carli Manes 53.

PENN -- Delaney Wade 45, Gillian Lippert 47, Syndey Szklarek 48, Meghan Mounts 51

LAKE CENTRAL -- Kamyran Golec 46, Caroline Good 47, Cierra Kubacki 48, Braeden Mahoney 57

