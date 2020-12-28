High school results

Girls basketball
Highland 49, River Forest 27
HIGHLAND (9-14-19-5)
Keil 2, Perez 2, Flores 8, Strietelmeier 0, Reid 5, Barajas 4, Ballard 6, Frazier 0, Churilla 18, Horvat 0, Kuva 0, Burbridge 4. Totals — 20 4-6 49.
RIVER FOREST (2-3-1-21)
Stiles 0, Hall 1, Troutman 2, Whitmore 0, Randolph 14, Pratchett 0, Alvarez 0, Purtee 3, Watts 2, Kras 0, Witt 5. Totals — 8 8-13 27.
3-point field goals: Highland 5 (Flores 2, Reid 1, Ballard 2); River Forest 3 (Witt 1, Purtee 1, Randolph 1. Team fouls: Highland 17, River Forest 9.
