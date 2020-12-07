 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Monday's Results

Girls Basketball

Marquette 57, Clark 25

CLARK (4-4-4-13)

Yannet Garcia 9, Jelisa Walsh 2, Evalys Ruis 2, Jessica Garcia 0, Destiny Johnson 12, Amiyah Adams 0, Emily Reynoso 0, Catherine Haluska 0. Totals – 8 9-16 25.

MARQUETTE (25-12-10-10)

Ana Blakely 17, Ryleigh Grott 15, Mary Kate Bobillo 0, Shena Fleming 9, Izabel Galindo 6, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Ruth Bean 4, Addison Johnson 2, Ireland Riley 0, Sade Anderson-Hernandez 4. Totals – 25 6-10 57.

3-point field goals: Clark, 0; Marquette 1 (Blakely). Team fouls: Clark 6, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-2.

New Prairie 63, Wheeler 31

NEW PRAIRIE (18-12-24-9)

Totals – 26 9-14 63.

WHEELER (7-10-0-14)

Averi Wagoner 7, Elena Giorgi 7, Mia DeJesus 5, Cutka 0, Jenascia Warnell 9, Lambreni Tsampis 3, Ordonez 0. Totals – 11- 8-20 31.

3-point field goals: New Prairie 2; Wheeler 1 (DeJesus). Team fouls: New Prairie 19, Wheeler 10. Fouled out: Deutscher, Pavlick (NP).

0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

West Side star, five-star prospect Jalen Washington returns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts