High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Monday's Results
Girls Basketball
Marquette 57, Clark 25
CLARK (4-4-4-13)
Yannet Garcia 9, Jelisa Walsh 2, Evalys Ruis 2, Jessica Garcia 0, Destiny Johnson 12, Amiyah Adams 0, Emily Reynoso 0, Catherine Haluska 0. Totals – 8 9-16 25.
MARQUETTE (25-12-10-10)
Ana Blakely 17, Ryleigh Grott 15, Mary Kate Bobillo 0, Shena Fleming 9, Izabel Galindo 6, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Ruth Bean 4, Addison Johnson 2, Ireland Riley 0, Sade Anderson-Hernandez 4. Totals – 25 6-10 57.
3-point field goals: Clark, 0; Marquette 1 (Blakely). Team fouls: Clark 6, Marquette 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 1-2.
New Prairie 63, Wheeler 31
NEW PRAIRIE (18-12-24-9)
Totals – 26 9-14 63.
WHEELER (7-10-0-14)
Averi Wagoner 7, Elena Giorgi 7, Mia DeJesus 5, Cutka 0, Jenascia Warnell 9, Lambreni Tsampis 3, Ordonez 0. Totals – 11- 8-20 31.
3-point field goals: New Prairie 2; Wheeler 1 (DeJesus). Team fouls: New Prairie 19, Wheeler 10. Fouled out: Deutscher, Pavlick (NP).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!