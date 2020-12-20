 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school results
agate urgent

High school results

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock

Basketball stock

 The Times

Saturday's Late Results

Boys basketball

Lake Central 64, Morton 49

LAKE CENTRAL (20-22-14-8)

Myles Yekich 13, Ethan Knopf 17, Jaiden Clayton 16, Brandon Escobedo 6, Jack Mahoney 6, Nate Oakley 8.

MORTON (10-5-14-20)

Jalen Tinoco 3, Amarion Mayo 11, Amari Northcutt 11, Ladaion Barnes 15, Nate King 6.

River Forest 77, Whiting 52

RIVER FOREST (10-27-16-24)

WHITING (9-16-11-16)

Nolan Toth 3, Diandre Marshall 25, Luke Zorich 3, Dominic Harbin 5, Jed Huffman 7, Adonis Roberts 9.

Boys diving

At Warsaw Invite

1. Porter Brovant (Eastern), 443.7, 2. Ethan Ferba (Hobart), 403.5, 6. Josiah Miller (Michigan City), 319.55, 8. Hayden Maggio (H), 267.4, 10. Reagan Hendricks (MC), 256.85.

Girls diving

At Warsaw Invite

1. Lily Meyer (East Noble), 324.2, 5. Leah Jordan (Hobart), 277.15, 7. Sydney Arias (H), 254.25.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts