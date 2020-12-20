High school results

Saturday's Late Results
Boys basketball
Lake Central 64, Morton 49
LAKE CENTRAL (20-22-14-8)
Myles Yekich 13, Ethan Knopf 17, Jaiden Clayton 16, Brandon Escobedo 6, Jack Mahoney 6, Nate Oakley 8.
MORTON (10-5-14-20)
Jalen Tinoco 3, Amarion Mayo 11, Amari Northcutt 11, Ladaion Barnes 15, Nate King 6.
River Forest 77, Whiting 52
RIVER FOREST (10-27-16-24)
WHITING (9-16-11-16)
Nolan Toth 3, Diandre Marshall 25, Luke Zorich 3, Dominic Harbin 5, Jed Huffman 7, Adonis Roberts 9.
Boys diving
At Warsaw Invite
1. Porter Brovant (Eastern), 443.7, 2. Ethan Ferba (Hobart), 403.5, 6. Josiah Miller (Michigan City), 319.55, 8. Hayden Maggio (H), 267.4, 10. Reagan Hendricks (MC), 256.85.
Girls diving
At Warsaw Invite
1. Lily Meyer (East Noble), 324.2, 5. Leah Jordan (Hobart), 277.15, 7. Sydney Arias (H), 254.25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!