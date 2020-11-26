High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Chesterton 36, Lake Central 34
CHESTERTON (9-9-12-6)
Emily Richardson 0, Sophia Raffin 3, Nalani Malackowski 7, Carley Balas 2, Emma Pape 8, Emma Schmidt 11, Madi Davis 2, Lauren Davis 0, Liz Pokorney 3. Totals – 11 10-17 36.
LAKE CENTRAL (7-14-9-4)
Jen Tomasic 1, Abby Oedzes 6, Aniyah Bishop 13, Amanda Blevins 4, Riley Milausnic 7, Katelyn Zajeski 0, Essence Johnson 3, Kylie Blevins 0. Totals — 13 6-12 34.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 4 (Malackowski, Pape, Schmidt 2); Lake Central 2 (Milausnic, Johnson). Team fouls: Chesterton 11, Lake Central 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Chesterton 4-0 (1-0 DAC).
Merrillville 64, Valparaiso 44
VALPARAISO (15-12-12-5)
Bukata 4 0-0 8, Benjamin 3 3-4 9, MacLagan 0 0-0 0, Ayangade 2 1-2 5, Oeling 2 8-8 12, E. Gerdt 3 1-2 8, B. Gerdt 0 0-0 0, Flynn 0 0-2 0, Fields 1 0-0 2. Totals — 15 13-18 44.
MERRILLVILLE (14-8-18-24)
Dilosa 8 6-7 25, Crim 1 0-0 2, T. Miller 3 0-0 7, Grady 3 1-3 7, Burks 2 1-1 5, Jackson 2 5-5 9, S. Miller 2 1-1 5, Russell 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 0-0 4. Totals — 23 14-17 64.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 4 (Dilosa 3, Miller); Valparaiso 1 (E. Gerdt). Records: Merrillville 1-3 (1-0 DAC).
Michigan City 47, Portage 38
PORTAGE (10-10-13-5)
MICHIGAN CITY (10-16-4-17)
Katelyn Halfacre 12, Mary Pat Kelley 0, Sativa Santana 2, Jaden Smallwood 7, Ramirra Anderson 0, Ariana Lemons 8, Trinity Thompson 18. Totals – 18 9-17 47.
3-point field goals: Michigan City 2 (Halfacre, Thompson). Rebounds: Michigan City 37 (Thompson 17). Assists: Michigan City 8 (Thompson 3). Steals: Michigan City 20 (Halfacre 6). Team fouls: Michigan City 14. Fouled out: None.
Morgan Twp. 72, Hebron 22
MORGAN TWP. (20-19-15-18)
Emma O’Brien 19, Grace Good 9, Shelby Whitaker 3, Sydney Good 14, Kassie Stanko 10, Peyton Honchar 11, Victoria Detraz 6. Totals – 31 9-13 72.
HEBRON (9-2-3-8)
C. Ryan 5, K. Cole 2, S. Elijah 0, G. Wagoner 6, O. Pastrick 0, M. Heck 0, H. Kinkade 6, G. Brown 1, N. Nilsen 0, S. Hano 2. Totals – 8 3-19 22.
3-point field goals: Morgan Twp. 1 (O’Brien); Hebron 3 (Ryan, Kinkade 2). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 16, Hebron 8. Fouled out: None.
