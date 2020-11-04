 Skip to main content
High school results
Basketball stock
The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Wednesday's Results

Girls Basketball

Hanover Central 38, Morton 26

HANOVER CENTRAL (9-8-9-12)

Sanchez 3, Comia 8, Ferry 2, Vanderhye 6, Piepho 1, Govert 17, Yuasz 0, Doty 1. Totals – 16 6-22 38.

MORTON (7-8-5-6)

Rebounds: Comia 7, Sanchez 5, Ferry 5 (HC). Assists: Comia 3 (HC). Steals: Govert 8,Comia 4 (HC).

Tuesday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Lowell 55, Wheeler 27

WHEELER (6-1-13-7)

Mia DeJesus 3, Lambreni Tsampis 2, Averi Wagoner 10, Cailynn Harris 6, Jenascia Warnell 1, Elena Giorgi 3, Audrey Govert 2, Rae Hesser 0. Totals – 11 2-8 27.

LOWELL (13-18-14-10)

Jordan Yuhasz 8, Reilly Boyer 3, Alee Eaker 2, Abby Porch 4, Liv Tully 0, Kahlan Krucina 11, Payton Gard 6, Kaylee Chavez 19, Madalyn Mielczarek 2, Alexis Horton 0.

Totals – 22 9-17 55.

3-point field goals: Wheeler 3-4 (DeJesus, Harris 2); Lowell 2-8 (Chavez 2). Team fouls: Wheeler 16, Lowell 17. Fouled out: Giorgi (W).

 

