High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Wednesday's Results
Girls Basketball
Hanover Central 38, Morton 26
HANOVER CENTRAL (9-8-9-12)
Sanchez 3, Comia 8, Ferry 2, Vanderhye 6, Piepho 1, Govert 17, Yuasz 0, Doty 1. Totals – 16 6-22 38.
MORTON (7-8-5-6)
Rebounds: Comia 7, Sanchez 5, Ferry 5 (HC). Assists: Comia 3 (HC). Steals: Govert 8,Comia 4 (HC).
Tuesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
Lowell 55, Wheeler 27
WHEELER (6-1-13-7)
Mia DeJesus 3, Lambreni Tsampis 2, Averi Wagoner 10, Cailynn Harris 6, Jenascia Warnell 1, Elena Giorgi 3, Audrey Govert 2, Rae Hesser 0. Totals – 11 2-8 27.
LOWELL (13-18-14-10)
Jordan Yuhasz 8, Reilly Boyer 3, Alee Eaker 2, Abby Porch 4, Liv Tully 0, Kahlan Krucina 11, Payton Gard 6, Kaylee Chavez 19, Madalyn Mielczarek 2, Alexis Horton 0.
Totals – 22 9-17 55.
3-point field goals: Wheeler 3-4 (DeJesus, Harris 2); Lowell 2-8 (Chavez 2). Team fouls: Wheeler 16, Lowell 17. Fouled out: Giorgi (W).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!