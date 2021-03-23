High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Monday's Late Results
Boys Soccer
Marian Catholic 3, St. Rita 2
AT ST. RITA
MARIAN CATHOLIC – Angel Manrique 1 goal; Jalen Williams 1 goal; Julien Serrano 1 goal; R.J. Kain 1 assist; Parker Knueppel 9 saves.
RECORDS – Marian Catholic 2-1-1, St. Rita 1-2.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Marian Catholic 3, Kankakee 0.
TF United 2, Oak Lawn 2
AT OAK LAWN
TF. SOUTH — Angel Alvarado 1 goal; Pablo Guerra 1 assist; Gerardo Martinez 1 goal; Juan Pablo Palma, 1 assist; Sebastian Montesino 5 saves.
RECORD — TF South 2-0-2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.