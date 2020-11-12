High school results

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.
Thursday's Results
Girls Basketball
Kouts 42 Highland 37
HIGHLAND (6-9-12-10)
Zelyah Barajas 0, Breanna Burbridge 1, Chloe Churilla 12, Briana Flores 9, Payton Reid 12; Andrea Felix 0, Sanai Ballard 2, Aaliyah Keil 1. Totals — 10 10-14 37.
KOUTS (7-9-6-20)
Lyndsey Kobza 22, Desiree Hall 1, Lauryn Koedyker 5, Emma Garavalia 4, Olivia Miller 6, Macie Sanders 4, Cassidy Ryan 0, Emma Poitras 0. Totals — 13 14-24 42.
3-point field goals: Highland 7 (Reid 4, Flores 3); Kouts 2 (Miller 2). Rebounds: Keil 5 (H); Garavalia 7 (K). Assists: Burbridge 3 (H); Kobza 2, Koedyker 2, Miller 2 (K). Steals: Reid 2, Keil 2 (H); Koedyker 5 (K). Team fouls: Highland 17, Kouts 14. Fouled out: Churilla (H). Records: Kouts 2-1, Highland 0-1.
West Side 61, Bowman 16
WEST SIDE (18-29-7-7)
S. Burton 14, E. Cloma 6, A. Barrett 0, A. Price 17, Z. Norman 3, M. Hopkins 0, J. Bailey 4, C. Evans 0, A. McDonald 9, A. Bouyer 8, T. Kizer 0, A. Thompson 0. Totals – 28 5-17 61.
BOWMAN (1-0-8-7)
Moore 0, K. Cobb 0, A. Edwards 0, B. Bonds 4, B. Santiago 1, D. Woodson 7, J. Coleman 0, J. Brown 0, M. Dixon 4, S. Freeman 0. Totals – 4 8-12 16.
3-point field goals: West Side 0; Bowman 0. Team fouls: West Side 14, Bowman 14. Fouled out: None.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton 142, Highland 34
AT HIGHLAND
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Mady Elliott, Lexie Lorino, Lauren Unruh, Veronika Ozimek) 1:53.02. 200 FREE – 1. Maisyn Klimczak (C) 1:57.72. 200 IM – 1. Unruh (C) 2:10.91. 50 FREE – 1. Sierra Jones (C) 25.75. DIVING – 1. Maggie Carstensen (H) 165.30. 100 FLY – 1. Unruh (C) 59.88. 100 FREE – Ozimek (C) 53.65. 500 FREE – Klimczak (C) 5:08.17. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Ozimek, Sophia Gill, Lorino, Klimczak) 1:44.19. 100 BACK – 1. Elliott (C) 1:03.51. 100 BREAST – 1. Alana Jardenil (C) 1:08.45. 400 FREE RELAY – 1. Chesterton (Ozimek, Rachel Dildine, Klimczak, Jardenil) 3:41.61.
Wednesday's Late Results
Girls Basketball
South Central 66, Culver Community 16
CULVER COMMUNITY (6-0-3-7)
B. Binkley 2, K. Hamilton 0, M. Shedrow 3, M. Pearl 0 , K. Banks 4, A. Pizur 2, L. Pugh 0, L. Overmeyer 2, D. Compton 0, A. Garland 1, M. McCuen 2. Totals – 6 3-9 16.
SOUTH CENTRAL (17-15-21-13)
Delanie Gale 8, Elle Kimmel 13, Falyn Anthony 6, Abbie Tomblin 15, Sadie Marks 0, Hope Welsh 2, Lillian Tolmen 3, Olivia Marks 17, Leila Hoover 0, Kate Welsh 2. Totals – 26 10-20 66.
3-point field goals – Culver Community 1 (Shedrow); South Central 4 (Gale, Kimmel 3). Team fouls: Culver Community 16, South Central 16. Fouled out: None.
