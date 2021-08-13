 Skip to main content
High school results
agate urgent

Friday's Results

Girls Golf

Kankakee Valley 190, Hobart 238

AT RIVER POINTE (Red)

(Par 36)

HOBART — Brooke Blanchard 54, SydneyBelk 57, Morgan Sanchez 60, Autumn Turley 67.

KANKAKEE VALLEY — Brynlee DeBoard 39, Allison Rushmore 46, Abigail Kalus 52, Katelyn Bakker 53.

RECORDS — Kankakee Valley 1-0; Hobart 0-1.

