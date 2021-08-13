High school results

Friday's Results
Girls Golf
Kankakee Valley 190, Hobart 238
AT RIVER POINTE (Red)
(Par 36)
HOBART — Brooke Blanchard 54, SydneyBelk 57, Morgan Sanchez 60, Autumn Turley 67.
KANKAKEE VALLEY — Brynlee DeBoard 39, Allison Rushmore 46, Abigail Kalus 52, Katelyn Bakker 53.
RECORDS — Kankakee Valley 1-0; Hobart 0-1.
