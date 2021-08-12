High school results

Thursday
Girls Golf
Michigan City 207, Marquette 270
AT MUNICIPAL
MICHIGAN CITY — Taylor Skibinski 38, Caroline Kearney 49, Natalie White 56, Krystani Quinn 64.
MARQUETTE — Alyse Thomas 65, Laura Kearney 66, Madison Najar 67, Lexi Barr 72, Maya Ruiz 72.
RECORDS — Michigan City (1-0).
