High school results

Thursday's Results
Badminton
TF South 15, Lemont 0
RECORD: TF South 11-0.
Boys Bowling
TF South 1795, Hillcrest 1370
AT TINLEY PARK BOWL
TF SOUTH — Jacobi Morton 223.
RECORD — TF South 8-0.
Boys Swimming
Reavis 171, Shepard 83, TF South 13
.
Wednesday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A
West Side Sectional
West Side 66, Merrillville 46
WEST SIDE (12-15-16-23)
Israel Hines 2, Chrishawn Christmas 12, Jalen Washington 11, Billy Muldrew 4, Parion Roberson 4, Paris Roberson 7, Nisaiah King 3, Mason Nicholson 8, Quimari Peterson 15. Totals — 20 25-30 66.
MERRILLVILLE (11-9-18-8)
Isaiah Akinyele 0, Angel Nelson 0, Dylan Coty 12, Dorian Harris 3, Reece E’Charry 7, Juwan Bandy 6, AJ Dixon 12, Eric Chavez 0, Marcus Hardy 6. Totals – 20 5-12 46.
3-point field goals: West Side 1 (Peterson); Merrillville 1 (Harris). Team fouls: West Side 10, Merrillville 21. Fouled out: None. Records: West Side 18-4, Merrillville 10-11.
Lake Central 69, EC Central 36
EC CENTRAL (12-12-6-6)
Darius Ross 10, Lonzell French 4, Sidney Kincaid 4, Xavier Bradley 2, Ozzie Cooley 3, Anthony White 5, Marion Wells 3, Keontay Andrews 5. Totals – 14 4-8 36.
LAKE CENTRAL (14-15-18-22)
Myles Yekich 6, Jacob Zezovski 6, Ethan Knopf 10, Kyle Ross 18, Kyle Nichols 0, Mark Mileusnic 2, Jaiden Clayton 7, Brandon Escobedo 10, Jake Mahoney 4, Nate Oakley 3, Mitch Milausnic 3. Totals — 27 14-20 69.
3-point field goals: EC Central 4 (Ross 2, White, Wells); Lake Central 6 (Ross 3, Zezovski 2, Milausnic, Clayton). Team fouls: EC Central 19, Lake Central 9. Fouled out: None. Records: EC Central 8-14, Lake Central 16-7.
Class 2A
Whiting Sectional
Bowman 64, Andrean 57
BOWMAN (17-10-20-17)
Lamont Wilkerson 6, Jevon France 7, Judah Tolbert 15, Ajani Nixon 2, Koron Davis 33, Leon Smith 0, Leon Grimes 1. Totals – 25 11-17 64.
ANDREAN (11-17-16-13)
James Moynihan 0, Samuel Ruiz 0, Robbie Ballentine 4, Ben Jones 9, Gabe Gillespie 16, Deshon Burnett 9, Nicky Flesher 19. Totals – 18 17-23 57.
3-point field goals: Bowman 3 (Davis 3), Andrean 4 (Flesher 3, Burnett 1). Team fouls: Bowman 17, Andrean 15. Fouled out: Jones (Andrean). Records: Bowman 9-12, Andrean 12-6.
Illiana Christian 73, Lake Station 53
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (22-14-15-22)
Tyler Barker 0, Luke Van Essen 3, Zeke Van Essen 0, Leighton Foster 5, Logan Van Essen 28, Weston Beauvais 4, Adam Gibson 6, Cody DeJong 9, Justin Van Drunen 0, Ian Van Beek 18, Kevin Corcoran 0. Totals – 28 12-18 73.
LAKE STATION (11-11-12-19)
Edward Fragoso 2, Baylor Sleziak 4, Willie Miller Jr. 17, Adam Eastland 12, Romeo Guerra 12, Jordan Tidwell 6, Davonte Pritchett 0, Vince Yzaguirre 0, Alvin Houston 0, Anthony Medina 0, Darryl Mosley 0. Totals – 19 10-19 53.
3-point field goals: Illiana Christian 5 (Logan Van Essen 4, Foster 1), Lake Station 5 (Eastland 2, Miller 1, Sleziak 1, Guerra 1). Team fouls: Illiana Christian 18, Lake Station 17. Fouled out: None. Records: Illiana Christian 17-6, Lake Station 11-13.
TF South 65, Evergreen Park 61
AT EVERGREEN PARK
TF SOUTH — Christian Heffner 18, Gerald Bonaparte 18, Xavier Lewis 10, Isiah Lewis 9.
RECORD — TF South 8-2.
Girls Basketball
TF South 54, Evergreen Park 32
AT TF SOUTH
TF SOUTH — Jaiden Thompson 15.
RECORD — TF South 8-2.