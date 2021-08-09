 Skip to main content
High school results
agate urgent

Golf stock

Girls Golf

Kankakee Valley Invitational

At Sandy Pines Golf Club

Team scores

1. Crown Point 342, 2. LaPorte 348, 3. Valparaiso 349, 4. Lake Central 358, 5. Portage 386, 6. Kankakee Valley 389, 7. Chesterton 404, 8. Lowell 419, 9. Winamac 429, 10. Rensselaer 440, 11. Illiana Christian 505, 12. South Central 524.

Medalist – Val Gozo, Crown Point 77.

CHESTERTON – Paige House 97, Miranda Miller 100, Lizzy Gray 102, Maddie Soffin 105.

LAPORTE – Molly Menne 79, Kamryn Kubik 84, Jaume Noll 88, Ella Schable 97.

