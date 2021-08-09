High school results

Girls Golf
Kankakee Valley Invitational
At Sandy Pines Golf Club
Team scores
1. Crown Point 342, 2. LaPorte 348, 3. Valparaiso 349, 4. Lake Central 358, 5. Portage 386, 6. Kankakee Valley 389, 7. Chesterton 404, 8. Lowell 419, 9. Winamac 429, 10. Rensselaer 440, 11. Illiana Christian 505, 12. South Central 524.
Medalist – Val Gozo, Crown Point 77.
CHESTERTON – Paige House 97, Miranda Miller 100, Lizzy Gray 102, Maddie Soffin 105.
LAPORTE – Molly Menne 79, Kamryn Kubik 84, Jaume Noll 88, Ella Schable 97.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.