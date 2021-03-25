 Skip to main content
High school results
High school results

Soccer stock

Soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Coaches may report scores by email to: MUNSports@lee.net.

Thursday's Results

Boys Soccer

St. Viator 3, Marian Catholic 1

AT MARIAN CATHOLIC

MARIAN – Robert Kain 1 goal; Angel Manrique 1 assist; Jalen Sledge 5 saves; Parker Knueppel 5 saves.

RECORD – Marian Catholic 2-2-2 (0-1-1 ESCC).

